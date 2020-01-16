Hello once again, Weekenders! Like clockwork (which, I guess, it kind of is) another week has vanished down the tracks and another one is about to pull up. And while I am most likely to spend my weekend stalking, riding, and waving queenlike out the windows of the seemingly luxurious new Orange Line car , there’s simply not enough room for all of us on it, so we’re gonna have to split up or take turns or something.

So while I’m doing that, the rest of you can consider one or all of the following solid weekending options. Rap legends, world premieres, space cruises — it’s a pretty stacked weekend. Please step all the way in, doors are closing. (And take off that damn backpack!)

SYSTEM FAILURE: Globe film critic Ty Burr gives 3½ stars to “Clemency,” a “grave and sorrowful drama” and the second feature from Nigerian-American writer-director Chinonye Chukwu. Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge (as a warden and a condemned prisoner in the wake of a botched execution) give “two of the most powerful performances of 2019, in a movie that has been ignominiously shuffled off to 2020.” "It’s a heavy movie, as befits its subject,” writes Burr. “Chukwu isn’t making a case against the death penalty; that’s a given. She wants to make you feel, truly feel, what it is to put a man to death.” Now screening at Kendall Square.

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: At Coolidge Corner and Kendall Square this weekend, you can catch “Les Miserables” (don’t worry, not that one), the debut feature from writer-director Ladj Ly, adapted from his 2017 short, and nominated for the Oscar for best international film. Burr gives this gritty drama set in a blighted suburb of Paris three stars, calling it “a document of social crisis disguised as a cop movie.” “It’s rough and observant,” he writes, “stacked with finely etched characters whose sympathies keep shifting along with ours.” (Bring your glasses if you don’t speak French.) Now screening.

JUMP ON IT: You’ve got like two days max to brush up on your “Rapper’s Delight” — or actually, the more I consider this, maybe let’s just let Sugar Hill Gang handle duties on the m-i-c when Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright and Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien roll into City Winery on Saturday night. (Besides, if you’re gonna learn a Sugar Hill track, go for something unexpected like “8th Wonder.”) I can’t foresee any possible scenario where this show doesn’t rule. Grab tickets here.

PLAY’S THE THING: If you’re feeling playful, Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid has two shows for your go-see list. At the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art out in Amherst, you can catch “The Pursuit of Everything: Maira Kalman’s Books for Children,” a beguiling exhibition of illustrations and an ersatz re-creation of her workspace (a.k.a. “a museum of the mind”). “This exhibition pulls illustrations off the page and puts them on the walls and into three dimensions,” writes McQuaid. That’s up through April 5; find more info here. And at Kathryn Schultz Gallery, you can catch “Soft Shoulder,” a “vibrantly goofy” group show that’s “as comforting as it is amusing.” “The abstract works here exude a DIY-style humility and awkwardness,” she writes. “This is a gallery full of wallflowers at a school dance, arriving at the glorious realization that they will never fit in, and damn it, they don’t want to.” It’s on view through Feb. 1; find out more here.

WILD COMBINATION: At the ICA on Friday and Saturday, you can catch the powerhouse team-up of “Kate Wallich + The YC x Perfume Genius: The Sun Still Burns Here,” an “evening-length dance and indie rock collaboration” that “combines the Seattle-based Wallich’s choreographic narratives with the adventurous musical stylings of Mike Hadreas (Perfume Genius) to explore ‘deterioration, catharsis, and transcendence from the body,’” according to Globe dance contributor Karen Campbell. If you haven’t seen either half of this combo, you owe it to yourself to catch both in one wild swoop. Grab tickets here.

Richard Hunt's "Sea Monster Mask," on loan from Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History. Alexander Harding/Yale University Art Gallery

OBJECT LESSON: A drive to New Haven this weekend will be rewarded with a “somber and moving display of two centuries’ worth of Native American artworks at the Yale University Art Gallery.” Globe art critic Murray Whyte was taken by “Place, Nations, Generations, Beings,” which he calls “far from a liberation, though it is thorough, thoughtful redress” and “is meant as a model for more permanently recalibrating a long-fraught relationship” between institutions and their indigenous collections. “The show’s commingling of works across history, right up to the present,” writes Whyte, “is a simple, powerful gesture, gently infusing typical museum practice — which favors timelines straight as arrows, era to era, year to year — with an indigenous view of a holistic continuum.” It’s on view through June 20; find more info here.

LAUGH LOCALLY: Yes, both Gary Gulman shows at the Wilbur are sold out. But Globe comedy contributor Nick A. Zaino III points (and laughs) toward a particularly strong weekend of local chuckleheads at the Comedy Studio in Somerville, with an early show on Friday by Andrew Mayer, followed by evening sets by Emily Ruskowski and Bethany Van Delft. Then on Saturday you’ll have two chances to catch the three-comic pile-up of Corey Manning, Peter Martin, and Sean Sullivan. Snatch tickets here.

MAJOR LEE: This weekend, the BSO presents the world premiere of Taiwanese composer Chihchun Chi-sun Lee’s “Formosan Triptych,” which reference in title and sound the “microtonal polyphonies of the indigenous Bunun tribe of Taiwan’s central mountains, Hoklo folk opera from the north, and Minung Hakka music from the south,” according to Globe contributor CJ Ru. Lee is only the fourth composer of Asian descent to receive a BSO commission, and these first performances will be led by Yu-An Chang., BSO assistant conductor and 2018 Tanglewood conducting fellow. You can hear it on a program with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 in C and Tchaikovsky’s third symphony on Friday afternoon and Saturday evening at Symphony Hall. Get tickets here. And for an extra helping of Lee, the Boston-based Semiosis Quartet will play her Quartet for Arirang (as well as works from Shih-Hui Chen, Hong-Da Chin, Aaron Jay Myers, and Shelley Washington) on Sunday at the Pao Center for the Arts in Chinatown. Find more info on that here.

Hugh Laurie in the HBO series "Avenue 5." Alex Bailey/HBO

OR STAY IN: For those of you who think the Space Force is the funniest thing in the cosmos, well, you’re probably right, but Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert seems to think “Avenue 5″ could eventually give it a run for its money. “I’m in wait-and-see mode, with a side of optimism,” he writes of “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s new comedy, set 40 years in the future on a somehow-already-tacky outer space luxury cruise (captained by Hugh Laurie). But don’t expect the delicious cruelty of his last show; turns out the void of space is a lot more forgiving than Washington: “The dialogue isn’t as spiky, and the conflicts among the ensemble of characters, while occasionally amusing, aren’t as twisted or psychologically fraught. It’s an entirely different, and much less ferocious, beast.” That’s Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Or, for a harrowing true-crime story served three ways, you can start in on the minifestival of documentaries about deceased former Patriot tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. Netflix’s three-part “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” arrived this Wednesday and “provides a comprehensive and compelling look at his journey from boyhood to the maximum security prison where he ended his life in 2017 at the age of 27” according to the Globe’s Bob Hohler. Then on Saturday at 8 p.m., Reelz premieres “Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields,” based on the book by Dylan Howard. (And if you still haven’t had enough, on Monday Jan. 20 at 9 p.m., Investigation Discovery will do its own dig.)

(Oh, and while you’re hangin’ at home, don’t forget to mark your calendar up with Murray Whyte’s picks for the top 10 must-see museum shows.)

And that, fellow passengers, is the last stop on this line. Please watch your step as you exit the newsletter, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.

