2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

4. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday Penguin Press

5. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong

7. Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Ecco

8. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. The Topeka School Ben Lerner FSG

10. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Blue Zones Kitchen Dan Buettner National Geographic

Advertisement

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy Harper One

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown and Company

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

6. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

7. Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hoopkups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity Peggy Orenstein Harper

8. The Yellow House: A Memoir Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

9. Catch and Kill Ronan Farrow Little Brown

10. Strange Planet Nathan W. Pyle Morrow Gift

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

4. Girl, Woman, Other Bernadine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

5. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

6. The Woman in the Window A.J. Finn Morrow

7. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

Advertisement

8. Little Women Louisa May Alcott Penguin

9. Little Women (Vintage Classics) Louisa May Alcott Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk Jon Krakauer Anchor

6. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

7. Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom David W. Blight S&S

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

10. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.