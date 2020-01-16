“Color Out of Space”

"The Gentlemen"

“John Henry”

“The Last Full Measure”

“The Turning”

SERIES, REVIVALS, ONE-OFFS

Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory." Manolo Pavón/Associated Press

Brattle

(SOME OF) THE BEST OF 2019

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Jan. 20

“Pain and Glory,” Jan. 23

“Varda by Agnès,” Jan. 23

THINGS TO COME: THE BIRTH OF SCI-FI CINEMA

“Things to Come” (1936), Jan. 24

“Metropolis” (1927), Jan. 25

“Aelita: The Queen of Mars” (1924), Jan. 25

Coolidge

OPERA AT THE CINEMA

“Carmen” (Zurich Opera), Jan. 19

NT: LIVE

“Present Laughter," Jan. 23

Harvard Film Archive

“Eve’s Bayou” (1997), Jan. 20

SILENT HITCHCOCK

“Champagne” (1928), Jan. 19

“The Farmer’s Wife” (1928), Jan. 25cq/cd

FIND WITHOUT SEEKING: THE FILMS OF ANGELA SCHANELEC

“Passing Summer" (2001), Jan. 19, Jan. 25

“I Stayed in Berlin All Summer” (1994), Jan. 24

“Afternoon” (2007), Jan. 24

WEEKEND MATINEE

“Tito and the Birds” (2019), Jan. 25

"An American in Paris." FLS REUTER

Fenway, Assembly Row

“An American in Paris” (1951), Jan. 19 and 22

FESTIVAL JUNCTION

Hedieh Tehrani in "Orange Days." All images are courtesy of the Boston Festival of Films from Iran courtesy Boston Festival of Films from Iran

Boston Festival of Films From Iran, Museum of Fine Arts, through Jan. 26

STREAMING

“Free Willy” (1993), “Kill Bill, Volumes 1 and 2″ (2003, 2004), “Up in the Air” (2009)

Available on Netflix

Mark Ruffalo, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Shutter Island." Andrew Cooper/SMPS

“Shutter Island" (2010), “Tolkien” (2019), “John Wick: Chapter 3” (2019)

Available on HBO

“Eyes Wide Shut” (1999), “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

Available on Hulu

TWO YEARS AGO PEOPLE WERE WATCHING . . .

Laurie Metcalf, right and Saoirse Ronan play mother and daughter in "Lady Bird." Merie Wallace

★ ★ ★ ½ Lady Bird A wise, funny, empathetic tale of a Sacramento teenager (Saoirse Ronan) launching herself at life headfirst. Greta Gerwig’s feature directing debut — based on her own adolescence — is as strong as they come, if built on over-familiar coming-of-age lines. Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (as her mom) do top-drawer work. (93 min., R) (Ty Burr)

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

HAPPY (BELATED) BIRTHDAY . . .

Frederick Wiseman in 2016. XAVIER LEOTY

Frederick Wiseman (Jan. 1, 1930)

Ninety is a big number, and big numbers Fred Wiseman is no stranger to. The Cambridge resident has made 42 feature-length documentaries. Some of them have been double, or even nearly triple, “feature length.” “At Berkeley” (2013), about the University of California’s flagship campus, clocks in at 4 hours and 4 minutes.

The range of subjects may be even more impressive than the number of films. Wiseman has made documentaries about towns (“Aspen,” 1991; “Belfast, Maine,” 1999), an art museum (“National Gallery,” 2014), Panama (“Canal Zone,” 1977), NATO (“Manoevre,” 1980), the Comédie-Française (1996), the New York Public Library (“Ex Libris,” 2017), “Monrovia, Indiana” (2018), Neiman Marcus (“The Store,” 1984), and that’s barely a fifth of the filmography.

His first film, “Titicut Follies” (1967), about the state facility for the criminally insane, in Bridgewater, was banned in Massachusetts for nearly a quarter century. As much as that fact says about the lunk-headedness of the Massachusetts judicial system, it says even more about the power of Wiseman’s filmmaking.

Any list of truly subversive (and enduring) ’60s films includes “Titicut Follies.” More important, any list of truly outstanding (and enduring) American filmmakers includes Frederick Wiseman. All his documentaries put together have likely been seen by fewer people than have seen “Avengers: Endgame.” That’s okay, since those in the first group know something that those in the second don’t: Frederick Wiseman is one of the superheroes of cinema.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.