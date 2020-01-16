(Bloomberg) -- The second-biggest diamond in history will be cut, polished and turned into a collection of Louis Vuitton jewelry.

Lucara Diamond Corp., which found the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond at its Botswana mine last year, said it’s struck a deal with the luxury brand and Antwerp diamond manufacturer HB Company. It’s unclear how valuable the polished diamonds will be though, as Lucara previously said the Sewelo wasn’t a type of diamond that yields top jewelry standard gems.

Lucara will get a “non material” upfront fee and own 50% of the polished diamonds from the Sewelo, which means “rare find” in Tswana, a language spoken in Botswana, and is roughly the size of a tennis ball.