“Our food is for vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores alike — made by people who love to eat, for people who love to eat,” Lattouf says in an e-mail.

Coming soon: Lulu Green (246 W. Broadway at C Street) opens on Thursday, Jan. 30, serving plant-based, fast-casual meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Co-owner Mary Lattouf directed the healthy eating program at Whole Foods Market; chef Brian Corbley comes from Whole Foods and the Sherborn Inn .

Chicago fast-casual chain Wow Bao plans to open at Logan Airport’s Terminal E in March, peddling steamed buns with sweet and savory fillings (teriyaki chicken, coconut custard) to weary travelers. It also sells rice and noodle bowls, pot-stickers, and salads.

Trucks: Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway) is gambling with a taco truck parked on the casino floor. Cash in your chips and enjoy nachos, tacos, burritos, bowls, and ice cream from 6 p.m. until midnight Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from noon until midnight on Sunday at Encore Cantina.

Classes: The casino also hosts a “game-day classics” master class led by On Deck Burger Bar chef Jackie Bullio on Sunday, Jan. 19, at noon. Learn the subtle art of finger-food design and tailgate snacks; tickets are $65 and, yes, you’ll get to eat your creations.

Pop-ups: Chef Tiffani Faison hosts a ramen pop-up on Monday, Jan. 27, at her Fenway snack bar, Fool’s Errand (1377 Boylston St. at Brookline Avenue). Slurp smoked tonkatsu ramen brewed in chicken and pork bones, sesame, miso, mushrooms, and charred veggies, starting at noon. There are also smoked wings in garlicky fish sauce, ginger-braised pork buns, sake bombs, and Japanese beer, available until provisions run out.

Replacements: Cambridge’s Melting Pot replaces family staple Full Moon in Huron Village (344 Huron Ave. at Gurney Street), where generations of squirmy children ran amok while their parents dined on nachos and grilled salmon. Melting Pot specializes in mo mo, Nepalese meat dumplings, plus curries and stir-fry.

