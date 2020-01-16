Do you ever wonder what goes on deep within your child’s Jack-in-the-Box — or, perhaps, want to smash it to bits? Do you long to dismantle an Etch A Sketch (and not because you’re sleep-deprived), just to see how it works?
Then visit Acton’s Discovery Museum (177 Main St.) to take in “TOYS: The Inside Story,” opening on Jan. 18.
The exhibit offers 12 hands-on stations where kids (and their parents) can explore the internal mechanisms of classic toys and create their own masterpieces with pulleys, gears, circuits, and more. Peer inside a Jack-in-the-Box, make Elmo dance, and see how the “Operation” game really works through a complex web of circuitry — so you’ll never lose again.
The exhibit runs through May 10. Learn more at www.discoveryacton.org.
