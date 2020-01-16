Get those picnic blankets ready and pack your bug spray: James Taylor will return to Tanglewood with his All-Star Band for a concert on Saturday, July 4, in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood. The concert will be followed by a fireworks display over Stockbridge Bowl. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Tanglewood Building and Grounds projects.

Taylor, who lives in the Berkshires with his wife and twin sons, has performed at Tanglewood 28 times since his first appearance in 1974. The singer-songwriter’s annual July 4 concerts have become a Berkshires summer tradition that reliably sells out the Shed and the surrounding lawn. This summer’s concert promises favorites such as “Fire and Rain” and “You Can Close Your Eyes” and maybe some cuts from his new album, title TBA, which is scheduled for release on Fantasy Records early in 2020.