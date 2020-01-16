A. There are many different types of drag in the city. There are drag queens, there are drag kings, there are drag performers of all genders, race, ethnicity. Right now, we are losing a lot of queer venues and the venues that exist, like Jacques’ Cabaret, Legacy, Oberon, and Machine, are super important because those are the places in which many of us are able to do our drag and get paid for it. Because we are losing a lot of venues, many drag performers have decided to start their own nights or events at venues that aren’t specifically queer. There are a couple legendary parties like Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell at the Great Scott and Houseboi at Middlesex that are also staples in the city despite them not being in queer-specific venues.

Drag queen Just JP ( @dragqueenjp ) is taking the local drag scene by storm. During their childhood in EL Salvador, JP was always drawn to the stage. After moving to Boston, the seasoned performer got involved in the drag scene four or five years ago after finding love and support from other drag performers and getting encouragement from friends.

Q. You won Worcester Drag Wars Season 1. Can you tell me about that experience?

A. Worcester Drag Wars Season 1 was about two years ago. It was put together by Kandi Dishe and Victoria Obvious and they gave nine of us the opportunity to compete in five shows over five months in hopes of building up the drag scene in Worcester. Since then, the drag scene in Worcester has grown. Despite their many challenges and venues not supporting queer nightlife, there has been a really exciting growth in Worcester in terms of drag.

Drag queen Just JP performs at Club Cafe Boston.

Q. How often do you perform drag?

A. I perform at least once a week, sometimes more, and I perform anywhere that will pay me for it. I usually perform at Jacques’ Cabaret and Oberon. However, I have performed at the library for Drag Story Time, I’ve performed at a senior home for an inter-generational story time, I’ve performed at colleges, for private parties, for company pride events. I want drag to be seen as another choice of entertainment that tells your queer and trans staff and your queer and trans clients that you value their lives and you value what they bring to your business, company, or organization.

Q. You mentioned Drag Queen Story Hour at the library. What was that experience like working with the children who came to the event?

A. I love Drag Story Time because I think that kids see us as superheroes. I think that’s the most common thing I hear from them when they see me with my outlandish, colorful outfits and the five pounds of glitter that I have on my face, they look at me as this superhero or this character that’s come to life. I’m there literally to read books to them, bring the stories to life, and validate that they can be whoever they want as long as they’re being true to themselves. It’s also important to have spaces like that because I can also talk to parents. Some parents have had questions about how to talk to their kids about things related to their sexuality or gender identity. It’s refreshing to see parents who want to learn more about how to have those conversations with those kids, because it means that those kids are going to be growing in really supportive and loving environments.

Q. What is your routine like when getting ready for a show or performance?

A. The day of the event I spend between one and three hours choosing a costume and putting on my makeup. I do all my own makeup and I am self taught. Also, part of getting ready is promoting the event I’m going to, like posting on social media, inviting people to the event on Facebook, or sending messages on Instagram and sharing flyers on my story. Another facet about drag that is very rarely talked about is that I am also my own manager, meaning that the work starts way before the day of the event. If I don’t reach out to venues and be my own manager, I wouldn’t have gigs to work. It’s really a one-person show.

Q. What have been some of your favorite aspects of performing drag throughout the years?

A. Gaining friends and gaining community. Many of my closest friends are also drag performers or have been drag performers in the past. I think one of my favorite things is being afforded a stage and being paid for it -- I think that’s amazing and I’m very privileged. Onstage, I’m able to affect change. As much as I love lip-syncing to Beyoncé, sometimes talking about oppression is super important. One of my favorite things is being able to use comedy or pop culture to be able to have those conversations at a club while still making it fun.