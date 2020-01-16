Limp hair is almost as disheartening as a limp handshake. Merelta Root Renewal serum may be your easy fix. The lightweight algae-based serum, which was developed by Boston-based hair care company Merelta and introduced last spring, is a leave-in scalp treatment. A once daily application is reported to reduce shedding and promotes hair strength. An added bonus — it also leaves tresses shiny. Merelta Root Renewal serum, $40 at merelta.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.