While the Legislature legalized low-level possession and home cultivation in 2018, the current law doesn’t allow for sales, and Governor Phil Scott has said in the past that he’s wary about allowing such commercial cannabis activity, citing concerns about impaired driving.

Vermont’s governor is apparently open to legalizing, taxing, and regulating marijuana sales in the state — a significant shift from his previous position.

But the 2020 session could be different, as Scott is reportedly eyeing tax-and-regulate legislation and considers it a potential source of revenue to support an after-school program he’s pushing. The governor still wants to ensure any reform legislation includes provisions to prevent driving under the influence.

“If we do end up there, this might be a good use of any revenues from there,” Administration Secretary Susan Young told Vermont Public Radio in an interview released Wednesday. “That’s not exclusively how we plan to fund it, but we’re going to have to be creative and looking like we did with clean water to find a source.”

Another state official, Cynthia Seivwright, director of the state Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs, said in a radio interview last month that legalizing marijuana sales would better protect public health than current policy does.

“Without the regulation, we don’t know what’s in it,” she said. “We can’t control the potency of it. We can’t control the access, and we definitely don’t want children and adolescents to have access to it.”

According to top lawmakers in the state, the Legislature is positioned to advance a cannabis commerce bill, with most members in favor of the reform move.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said last month that she believes “there is a solid tri-partisan majority in the House that would like to see tax and regulate pass this year.” While she has expressed reluctance about the legislation in the past, the speaker now says she won’t block her chamber from passing it.

Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Sears and House Government Operations Committee Chairwoman Sarah Copeland-Hanzas said in a press conference that the time is right to act on marijuana legalization.

“We are shipping tax dollars out of state and fueling the economy in those states in this industry in another state,” Sears said. “It makes no sense whatsoever.”

“We look forward to working with our House counterparts in a conference committee to arrive at a bill that is supported by most members of the legislature, the governor and the general public,” he added.

Copeland-Hanzas said adults in Vermont “need to have safe and legal access to cannabis.”

“This is an opportunity — and a very unique opportunity — to stand up a new industry and to create jobs and to fill some of our vacant manufacturing and warehouse facilities in Vermont,” she said.

