A Mattapan teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Dorchester over the weekend, police said Wednesday night.

Boston police arrested Daventy Walker, 18, shortly after 2:50 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of Boston resident Treshawn Boyd, the department said in a statement. Walker is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on Thursday.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting two people shot in the area of 51 Washington St. in Dorchester just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said. At the scene, police found two victims, one of whom was Boyd, suffering from gunshot wounds.