A Mattapan teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Dorchester over the weekend, police said Wednesday night.
Boston police arrested Daventy Walker, 18, shortly after 2:50 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of Boston resident Treshawn Boyd, the department said in a statement. Walker is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on Thursday.
Officers responded to a radio call reporting two people shot in the area of 51 Washington St. in Dorchester just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said. At the scene, police found two victims, one of whom was Boyd, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Advertisement
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Boyd was pronounced dead. The other victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The slaying marked the city’s first homicide of the year, and the violence shook the neighborhood.
Boyd was killed five days before his 20th birthday. He was shot less than half a mile from the spot on Blue Hill Avenue where his father was stabbed to death 10 years ago.
The investigation into Boyd’s killing is ongoing. Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Gal Tziperman Lotan and John Hilliard of Globe staff contributed to this report.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.