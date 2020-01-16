An ambulance carrying a patient collided with two other vehicles on Route 95 in Reading Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The crash occurred near Exit 37 on Route 95 south at 12:33 p.m., police said.
The patient in the ambulance was transferred to another ambulance after the crash, police said. A driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to a hospital, police said.
All lanes were temporarily closed on a stretch of the southbound side of Route 95, police said.
The scene was cleared by 2 p.m., police said.
No further information was available.
