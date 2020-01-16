A dishwasher malfunction started the fire that burned down a home and killed a dog in Warren Monday morning, fire officials said.

Before leaving their house at 1101 Southbridge Road in the morning, the family turned on the dishwasher, Warren Fire Chief Adam Lavoie and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement. The dishwasher malfunctioned and started the fire which killed the family’s dog.

“This fire teaches us two things: that fire will always catch us by surprise and that it is important not to leave major appliances running, like dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, or space heaters, when you leave the house,” Lavoie said in the statement.