The man left his two other dogs with people who were nearby and chased after the dog in the pond, Legendre said.

The man had been on a walk with his three dogs near 40 Flanagan Rd around noon when one of them ran onto an ice-covered part of Bowers Springs, a pond in a conservation area, Legendre said.

A man rushed into a thawing pond in Bolton Wednesday afternoon to save his dog, who had fallen through ice, and stayed in the water with his pet until emergency crews rescued them, Bolton Fire Chief Jeffrey Legendre said.

“He initially was going to try to make a rescue but decided to instead stay with the dog until crews arrived,” Legendre said.

EMTs and officials from Bolton’s police and fire departments found the pair about 35 to 45 yards from the shore, Bolton Police Chief Warren Nelson said.

“When we arrived, the gentleman was in the water trying to lure his dog back. He was very calm and everything was under control,” Nelson said.

Two officials, including Legendre, plunged into the pond wearing ice rescue suits, Nelson said.

Bolton Fire Chief Jeff Legendre reaches a dog that was stuck in a Bolton pond after it fell through ice there Wednesday. Lt. Luke Hamburger, Bolton Police Department (custom credit)/Lt. Luke Hamburger, Bolton Police Department

“The fire chief had to break through the ice and he just kept chopping his way to get to the dog before we brought them in," Nelson said.

Nelson said the man and his dog were unharmed— if a bit cold— when crews pulled them out.

“They was spending a little too much time in the water, so we took them out, dried them off and warmed them up as best we could," Nelson said.

Legendre said crews did not face any major obstacles during the rescue.

“Anytime you’re entering into a cold water situation and employing a rescue there are safety risks,” Legendre said. “Because of our training, we were able to get out there and make a quick rescue.”

