But only about $57,000 of the loot was ever recovered.

The robbery, on Jan. 17, 1950, was the largest heist in US history at the time, according to the FBI.

Seventy years ago a group of men stole $1.2 million in cash and and $1.5 million in checks and other securities from a Brink’s armored car depot in the North End.

All these years later, the question still remains: what happened to the money?

In April 1950, FBI agents received information that some of the stolen money was hidden at a house in West Roxbury. They set their sights on 771 VFW Parkway, which was the home of Mary Hooley, the sister of Brink’s suspect Joseph “Specs” O’Keefe, who later turned informant and testified against the rest of the gang. Agents searched Hooley’s home and found several hundred dollars, but none of it could be traced to the Brink’s heist.

Stephanie Schorow,author of “The Crime of the Century: How the Brink’s Robbers Stole Millions and the Hearts of Boston,” said while there are many theories of where the missing money went, the likely answer is that the robbers quietly spent it.

“The rest might be buried somewhere," she said, “but all indications are that the robbers spent the money little by little, often in investments that went bust or on gambling and boozing.”

Schorow said many people confuse details from the 1978 movie “The Brink’s Job” with the real crime.

“For example, the movie suggests the robbers planned to hold off spending money until the statue of limitations ran out," she said. "That’s not what happened — although the robbers WERE arrested just before the state statue of limitations would have run out.”

It took almost six years for authorities to arrest the gang that pulled off the Brink’s job, which gave the gang plenty of time to squander their ill-gotten gains.

At least one Brink’s suspect used some of the loot to buy a piece of land. The Associated Press reported that when Vincent James Costa was going through a divorce in 1988, he told a Brockton Probate Court judge he bought land for $1,800 on Nov. 10, 1950 and built a house on it. (Costa also told the judge that his share of the Brink’s loot amounted to about $100,000 but his son cheated him out of most of it, according to the Associated Press).

In 1956, the case broke wide open.

On Jan. 6, 1956, Specs O’Keefe decided to cooperate with authorities. FBI agents had wanted to interview him, and now he was willing to tell all. “All right,” he told the agents, “what do you want to know?” O’Keefe admitted to his part in the heist and agreed to testify against the other men.

On Jan. 12, 1956, six of the Brink’s suspects — Costa, Anthony Pino, Henry Baker, Michael Vincent Geagan, Adolph “Jazz” Maffie, and Joseph McGinnis — were arrested by FBI agents and charged with the robbery.

Two members of the gang — Thomas F. “Sandy” Richardson and James Faherty — managed to elude authorities and were placed on the FBI’s most wanted fugitives list.

The FBI later found Richardson and Faherty hiding out in an apartment at 87 Coleman St. in Dorchester. On May 16, 1956, plainclothes FBI agents showed up and burst through the door of the first-floor unit, taking Faherty and Richardson by surprise.

Two Brink's suspects -- Thomas F. Richardson and James Faherty -- remained on the lam until May 1956. Authorities found them hiding out in an apartment at 87 Coleman St. in Dorchester. Globe file

The Globe described their hideout as a cramped one-bedroom apartment. Dog-eared magazines and paperback books were scattered about. They had been living there for a while.

“Behind a battered hall door and heavily-curtained windows the wanted pair had lived eight weeks of tedium, boredom and frustration, broken only when their confederate sneaked in with groceries and liquor," the Globe reported at the time.

Brink's suspects Thomas F. "Sandy" Richardson and "James Faherty were photographed leaving police headquarters after they were captured in May 1956. (Boston Globe Archive) Boston Globe Archive

Another big break in the Brink’s case happened on June 3, 1956, when a Boston man named Jordan Perry was caught trying to spend musty, worn-out bills in Baltimore. FBI agents traced the bills to the Brink’s heist, and found that Perry had $4,635 of the Brink’s loot. Perry told authorities that John “Fats” Buccelli had offered to pay him $5,000 if he could pass $30,000 of the stolen cash.

That led authorities to Buccelli’s office at 617 Tremont St. in Boston’s South End, where they discovered a picnic cooler that was hidden behind a fake wall. The cooler was filled with more than $57,700 in cash -- $51,906 of which came from the Brink’s robbery, according to the FBI.

Some of the Brink's loot was recovered from this office at 617 Tremont St. in the South End. Globe file

The tattered bills were in rough shape, and many were stuck together. The FBI found mold and insect remains on the money, and it appeared the bills had gotten wet and had been buried in sand and ashes at some point.

“The Perry money was the only money ever found that was connected to the robbery,” said Schorow.

To this day, more than $1,150,000 of the cash stolen from Brink’s 70 years ago remains unaccounted for, according to the FBI.

And the crime continues to captivate people, even all these years later.

“The robbery still fascinates folks because it was truly almost the perfect crime,” said Schorow. “No one was hurt in the robbery — that is important to remember.... People still wonder how a group of somewhat bumbling thieves were able to pull off such a well-timed heist. Think of the popularity of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and its remakes. The idea of a crime with fabulous loot in which no one is even scratched is always compelling.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.