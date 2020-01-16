Cambridge poilce tweeted, “The suspect described by involved parties has been located and [is] in custody with Officers."

“The individual has been apprehended and is in custody,” Harvard University tweeted.

Harvard University and Cambridge police say a suspect has been arrested after a report of a man with a gun in the Harvard Square area.

The man with a “possible gun” was reported at 36 JFK St., said Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

Police said in a tweet that a suspect “reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a gun in his waitsband to 2 men." The man was “described as wearing a red, white and blue vest over a white hooded sweatshirt; black rimmed glasses.”

Harvard police said in an e-mail alert that a “male with a gun” had been reported in the area of Smith Campus Center. The Smith Campus Center is adjacent to 36 JFK St., which is the Garage shopping mall building. The Harvard alert advised people to shelter in place. “If outside go inside a Harvard building. If in a building stay where you are,” the alert said.

But after announcing the arrest, Harvard tweeted, “The shelter in place is lifted.”

At 4:15 p.m., the scene inside the Smith Campus Center, located a minute’s walk from an entrance to the Harvard T stop, appeared normal. People sat at tables, staring into their laptops and sipping coffee. Two men played chess. Outside, a single Harvard police vehicle sat parked.

A handful of people in the campus were either unaware of the incident or said they had seen the notifications from the school, but had not witnessed any out-of-the-ordinary activity.

