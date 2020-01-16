Walker was ordered held without bail. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Daventy Walker Jr., 18, entered his plea in Dorchester Municipal Court to charges of murder, armed assault to murder, and carrying a firearm without a license, all stemming from the fatal shooting of Boyd, who was gunned down Saturday night, according to legal filings.

A Mattapan teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he killed 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd in Dorchester over the weekend, records show.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting two people shot in the area of 51 Washington St. in Dorchester just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Boston police. At the scene, police found two victims, one of whom was Boyd, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Boyd was pronounced dead. The other victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The slaying marked the city’s first homicide of the year, and the violence shook the neighborhood.

Boyd was killed five days before his 20th birthday. He was shot less than half a mile from the spot on Blue Hill Avenue where his father was stabbed to death 10 years ago.

The investigation into Boyd’s killing is ongoing. Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Gal Tziperman Lotan and John Hilliard of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.