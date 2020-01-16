In July, Bennett had been named acting director of the authority after the departure of Bill McGonagle, who had served the agency for 40 years before retiring. McGonagle, who has been appointed to lead the authority in 2009, died in October.

Kate Bennett has been appointed administrator of the Boston Housing Authority, which is charged with providing affordable housing to more than 58,000 residents, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

“She has worked closely on BHA’s preservation and redevelopment initiatives, as well as with resident leaders to further expand resident empowerment throughout the organization,” he said. “I am excited to have her on board to help continue to lead the BHA’s efforts forward to house our most vulnerable families throughout the city.”

According to Walsh’s office, Bennett started her career at the agency in 1998 as a senior planner. She has also previously served as senior deputy administrator for the authority. Before she worked at the authority, she managed affordable housing programs in Chelsea and Newton, and she has more than 25 years of experience in affordable housing development, policy, and planning.

As leader of the authority, Bennett will spearhead redevelopment for several ongoing projects, including the Choice Neighborhoods revitalization at the Whittier Street public housing development in Roxbury, the redevelopment of Orient Heights in East Boston, and at the Bunker Hill development in Charlestown, according to City Hall.

“I am excited to step into this role and work with our residents, City partners, and the broader community on the critical work of strengthening and preserving deeply affordable housing opportunities within the City,” said Bennett in a statement.









