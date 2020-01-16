“The current statutes governing the Mass. State Police are out of date and out of step with what is required to run an effective department today,” Baker said at a news conference at the State Police Academy gymnasium, where he first briefly addressed members of a new class of recruits.

The efforts include streamlining the department‘s ability to punish officers accused of misconduct, making promotions less subjective, the creation of a cadet program, and the elimination of a state law that bars the governor from hiring anyone from outside the department as colonel.

NEW BRAINTREE — Governor Charlie Baker and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Thursday announced a series of policy changes and a package of legislative proposals aimed at improving accountability and diversity at the scandal-plagued police agency.

Baker and Mason also provided updates on previously announced reform efforts, announcing most are now complete or well underway.

”The colonel clearly has his work cut out for him, but his team is making significant progress on this agenda,“ Baker said.

When he took the helm of the agency in November, Mason promised to pursue a series of changes. Mason succeeded Kerry Gilpin who had led the department through a tumultuous two years.

The state’s largest law enforcement agency has been under scrutiny for a series of controversies, including claims of widespread fraud and systemic corruption, complaints about discrimination and a lack of diversity, and individual troopers charged for various crimes.

The most high-profile case has been a wide-ranging overtime fraud scandal that has implicated a total of 46 sworn officers within the department — exposing systemic problems and badly eroding public trust.

Troopers and supervisors allegedly collected overtime pay for hours they had never worked while falsifying documents to cover up their absences from work, state and federal prosecutors have alleged. And at various stages of internal and criminal probes into the overtime fraud, State Police officials destroyed and lost track of records that could have exposed additional wrongdoing.

When the problems surfaced in the spring of 2018, Governor Charlie Baker, lawmakers, and State Police leadership vowed to reform the agency. In the months since, a host of changes have been rolled out, though a few pledges remain unfulfilled and significantly overdue.

The rest of the changes, including disbanding the troop where the overtime fraud was discovered, have failed to slow a drumbeat of controversy at the agency.

Last month, a former barracks commander from a different troop was indicted for a separate alleged fraud scheme in which he collected more than $11,500 worth of paid time off he was not entitled to. That theft allegedly occurred for months following the launch of reform efforts and after colleagues were arrested in connection with the overtime fraud.

The latest case prompted another broad internal payroll audit. Now, an additional member from a different troop is under internal investigation and may be referred for criminal prosecution, department officials have said. That case involved yet another type of pay discrepancy.

The State Police have the highest average pay per employee of any state agency by a wide margin. For 2019, that average was $126,929. The next closest agency pay average was more than $25,000 lower.

Last year, some 325 troopers — about 15 percent of the force — took home $200,000 or more, records show. Overtime remained a major driver. As in previous years, the department spent more money on overtime in 2019 than any other state agency, except for the MBTA, which employs more than twice as many people.

And state officials are poised to give raises to the entire force.

The troopers’ union, which has faced its own fraud allegations and other turmoil, last month reached a contract agreement with the state that will give its members modest pay raises. Those increases will trigger pay hikes for all sworn State Police personnel — even those outside the union — because state law mandates supervisors are paid a certain percentage more than their subordinates.

As part of the deal, the troopers’ union has dropped a lengthy legal battle with the agency over the implementation of GPS technology that tracks the location of police cruisers — a measure pledged in the wake of the overtime scandal.

Still, the two sides are poised to square off again over plans to deploy cruiser dash cameras and body cameras, another promised reform.

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele