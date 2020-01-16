The oil truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Salem Road and Gray Street at 10:30 a.m., police said.

A home heating oil truck collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Salem Road and Gray Street in Billerica Thursday morning.

No one was injured, police said.

Officials are trying to determine how much oil spilled out of the truck after it tipped over, Billerica Fire Captain Bill Paskiewicz said.

Paskiewicz said fire crews used sandbags to contain the spill and pads to absorb it. A private company will arrive at the scene this afternoon to finish removing the spill, Paskiewicz said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the spill, Paskiewicz said.

The section of Salem Road between Andover Road and Gray Street remains closed Thursday afternoon while crews clean up the spill, police said.

The name of the company that owns the oil truck has not been released.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.