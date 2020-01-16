Investigators in Lawrence identified a Department of Public Works employee who was shot and killed while repairing potholes and said he was not the “intended target” of Wednesday afternoon’s fatal attack.
In a brief statement, Lawrence officials identified the slain worker as Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, a long-time city public works employee. According to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, Ruiz-Rodriguez was working on road repairs on Andover Street at the time of the shooting. Police responded and transported Ruiz-Rodriguez to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Investigators do not believe that he was the intended target of the shooting at this time,” the statement said.
“The matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police,” the statement said. “No arrests have been made.”
