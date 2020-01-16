Investigators in Lawrence identified a Department of Public Works employee who was shot and killed while repairing potholes and said he was not the “intended target” of Wednesday afternoon’s fatal attack.

In a brief statement, Lawrence officials identified the slain worker as Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, a long-time city public works employee. According to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque, Ruiz-Rodriguez was working on road repairs on Andover Street at the time of the shooting. Police responded and transported Ruiz-Rodriguez to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.