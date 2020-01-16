With the news of an impending spring closure for the Prudential Tower’s sky-high restaurant, Top of the Hub, we asked readers to share their cherished memories from the picturesque spot so many folks have chosen for romance and reunion. Here are some their stories of bended knees, broken hearts, and fellowship.





It was 1994. My boyfriend had been asking me for months if I’d marry him. I kept saying, “maybe some day.” Finally, when I was ready, I bought him a diamond stud as an engagement earring and made a reservation at the Top of the Hub. There, at dinner, I presented him with a card that simply said, “Yes!” He smiled broadly but had no idea what I was referring to. He then opened the accompanying gift and the rest is history!

— Janis Rattet

I proposed marriage for the first and only time at the “Top of the Hub” in January of 1966. She turned me down and, soon after, left Boston. I was devastated, but the experience changed my life. I stopped drinking, went back to school, and after more than 50 years we met again two years ago. We see one another twice a year now, and she is as lovely as ever, and I am thrilled.

— Ralph Desmond

Lovely dinner at Top of the Hub high above the city, enjoying the sunset, the food, and the music with my love. Then he pulled out that little black velvet box ... and my heart sank. Thank heavens it was just a necklace. Still happily together 10 years later.

— Janine

On Nov. 11, 2014, I went out to dinner with my then-boyfriend (now husband) for what I thought was a celebration dinner for Veterans Day, as he is a Navy veteran. But to my surprise, he had reserved the corner table, and after the wine was poured, he got down on one knee and proposed. We will be celebrating 14 years of marriage this year and have three beautiful children! I was hoping to return in July for my 40th birthday since we will be in town from California. Now I’m heartbroken that they are closing!

— Lisa French

Is nothing sacred? My first visit there was shortly after I moved here. Looking out on the Charles River, we saw thick, black smoke, which turned out to be the Hotel Vendome fire, which killed many firemen. I will never forget that.

— Richard Carle

My grandmother would take me there for lunch on my birthday. She was a Republican and my parents very liberal. During the Nixon impeachment proceedings, my mother begged me not to bring it up during our special lunch. I was a 10-year-old wiseass. As we sat down I said, “I think they should impeach Nixon. What do you think, granny?” I learned the word “bristle” that day.

— Paul Wood

My memory isn’t anything splashy or firework-worthy by media standards, but it is for me. I’ve only had one chance to experience the Top of the Hub, and it’s one of my best memories as a New Englander. I was invited to a meet-and-greet for a company that my company supplied goods to. My company was a wholesale lumber company, so something this fancy was exciting. I got dressed up, wearing a beautiful, new little black dress, heels, jewelry — I felt like a princess. I was there to represent my company and wasn’t anything more than a receptionist. Just the receptionist, yet I was invited to be there. The view. The view of MY city. Being at the Top of the Hub!! I had never been more proud of my city. I feel in love with Boston all over again.

— Beth Labonville

On my 80th birthday three years ago, my three daughters flew in from various parts of the country to join my husband and I for a memorable dinner. It was just our family unit — no kids or extraneous husbands! We reveled in being tourists. It was a special evening and is even more so in retrospect, as my husband became ill and died not long afterward.

— Anne Whitney

Top of the Hub has been a venerable Boston institution. It’s been at the top of the “Pru" since before the surrounding mall was built. I have had lunch there each December for almost 30 years with the same three guys. Our fearless leader Wally wears the same red vest each year, and we share a bottle of wine and catch up. I think Boston needs a place like this. Hopefully someone will step up.

— David Weden