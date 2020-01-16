The day should have been nearly perfect, rowing for miles on a lagoon that locals refer to simply as “the river.”

The young women would have heaved their 200-pound, eight-seat boats across the scrubby grass, over a patch of mud, and into the shallow water, kicking up clouds with the impact. They would have secured their white oars, imprinted with the Holy Cross purple insignia, into the boat’s locks.

VERO BEACH, FLA.—The College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team should have arrived here at the Vero Beach Rowing Club’s plastic dock just before dawn on Thursday morning.

“This is just inspirational water,” said Chris Ryan, the treasurer of the Vero Beach Rowing Club, where the women were storing boats for a week of winter training.

Advertisement

Instead, eight rowers were in the hospital, and the family of a ninth was in mourning. The police were still trying to piece together what happened at the site of a deadly car crash just above that shallow water where the women had come to train.

Wednesday morning, as they made their way to training camp at the club, the team’s two vans pulled into a turn lane to take a left onto Barber Bridge. The first van took a left into oncoming traffic. Rowers in the second van watched in horror as their teammates collided with a red pickup truck.

The collision killed champion rower Grace Rett, 20, and injured 12 other people, including both drivers. Eight people were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, with the three most seriously hurt flown by helicopter.

Thursday, a teammate of Rett recalled her as “determined, strong, and incredibly kind.”

Freshman Bianca McIver, who also rows for the women’s crew team, shared her thoughts Thursday morning via e-mail.

“Grace was the kind of teammate that everyone wants,” McIver wrote. “She was determined, strong, and incredibly kind. On this training trip, although she was the oldest in the room, she gave the two bigger beds to the two freshman on the team and opted to take the smaller cot; because that’s the kind of leader she was.”

Advertisement

Rett, McIver wrote, “always pushed herself to the limit, and made all of us work harder. We are sending love and prayers to her family. It’s all still surreal for all of us. She will continue to be with us whenever we step into the weight room and the boathouse. Row in peace Grace.”

Twenty four hours after the crash, Ryan, 71, was on the water with a group of beginning rowers, traveling the same route the Holy Cross team had come to row: past the marina filled with speedboats, past the hulking Barber Bridge, past the algae-covered stone crab traps, past the Slow: Manatee sign, north into the open water. Osprey and gray herons flew through the clear blue sky; the sun skimmed the river and its inhabitants. The path is protected on both sides by clusters of lush mangrove trees, growing directly out of the shore.

Ryan, who years ago was on the rowing team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hadn’t worked directly with the Holy Cross rowing team; they brought their own coaches, who stayed close by them during training in motor boats called “launches.” Ryan said the women were undertaking intensive training twice a day, getting to the water by dawn and then returning in the afternoon to do it all again.

Advertisement

“They row and they sleep,” Ryan said.

In the pebbled boat yard the day after the crash, the Holy Cross shells sat upside down and empty on wooden racks. Local high school students would be arriving later in the day to derig the boats and prepare them for travel back to Boston.

“Ite, Inflammate Omnia!” read the back of one black Holy Cross eight boat, a Jesuit phrase. “Go, set the world on fire!”

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.