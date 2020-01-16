"That poor baby kicking and screaming 😪😪😪 I can’t stop thinking about what she is going thru we need her found now,'' Disley wrote on her Facebook wall around Wednesday afternoon.

In Springfield Wednesday night, Amanda Disley was one of numerous residents gripped by the ongoing search for an 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped off a Springfield street around 1:25 p.m., apparently by a stranger who forced the child into a blue Honda Civic before driving away.

Sometime after nightfall, Disley and her husband and children did just that - while driving through the Western Massachusetts city they spotted what they suspected was the kidnapper’s car driving down Springfield street. And when the driver - who matched the description given by law enforcement - tried to evade them by driving behind a liquor store and other buildings, Disley and her family were convinced they had found the kidnapper.

Following behind them in their vehicle, Disley was on the phone with Springfield Police dispatcher Jacquelyn Gerry, officials have confirmed while her son recorded what happened from the back seat on his cellphone. The video was later posted to Disley’s Facebook page.

In the video that was transcribed by a Globe reporter, Disley is heard as she reads out the license plate to police and in an excited voice tried to tell Gerry where they were located.

Gerry: “Are you sure that’s the correct street?”

Disley: “Yes.”

Gerry: “OK, go ahead and tell me where in Springfield you are.”

Disley: “They’re turning on streets trying to avoid me."

Disley: "We’re on Homestead ave. They’re pulling behind a building, a liquor store. they’re trying to lose me, they’re trying to ditch me.”

Gerry: “Maam, maam. (Inaudible)”

Disley: "The kidnapper...It’s him! it’s him!

Gerry: (Inaudible)

Disley: “No, this is a blue Honda Civic. and they’re doing 100 miles an hour right now.”

Disley’s husband reports that he is confident they have found the kidnapper and his car. At that point, the blue Honda Civic accelerates away from Disley and her family."

A few minutes later, Disley returned to Facebook Live and described what happened after the driver sped away, blowing through red lights as he did so. She estimated he was driving 100 miles an hour. Her family provided what they knew to police, who quickly swarmed the neighborhood in marked cruisers and with a helicopter buzzing over head.

"It’s just so crazy that we happened to be going to a store,'' she said. “But hopefully we can find this little girl.”

Authorities have credited Disley - and numerous other Good Samaritans - for providing critical information about the car and its whereabouts that allowed State Police to rescue the girl when they stopped the blue Honda Civic on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Brimfield around 8 p.m.

The girl was physically unharmed.

"I just want that little girl to go home. that’s all I want,'' Disley said as she was waiting to hear if the child had been rescued. “This is Springfield, we gotta protect our own.”

Gerry later exchanged Facebook message with Disley.

"Wasn’t sure what my purpose was when I came to work today,'' Gerry wrote to Disley. “Amanda Disley you and your husband were incredible. From the dispatch family to yours....Thank you!”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.