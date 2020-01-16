Miguel Rodriguez, 24, allegedly grabbed Charlotte Moccia and forced her into a blue Honda Civic Wednesday around 1:25 p.m., an abduction witnessed by citizens who alerted Springfield police. Springfield police issued a citywide alert around 4:30 p.m. and also notified the state’s Fusion Center about the need for an Amber Alert, which was issued Wednesday evening, triggering a deluge of tips to police.

The Springfield man who allegedly forcibly kidnapped an 11-year-old girl off a Springfield street, triggering a dragnet on social media, on the city’s streets, and on the Massachusetts Turnpike, is due in court Thursday where he is expected to face numerous charges.

One of those public tipsters was Amanda Disley who, along with her husband, spotted the Civic on Berkshire Street, saw someone being pushed down in the back seat, and began following the car while talking with Springfield police 911 dispatcher Jacquelyn Gerry,authorities confirmed Thursday.

Disley and her husband, who posted a video of their pursuit of the blue Honda Civic onto Disley’s Facebook account, provided a critical piece of information - the license plate of the kidnapping suspect’s car. Police used the license plate information to narrow their search from every blue Honda Civic in the Springfield area to the specific vehicle spotted by motorists traveling eastbound on the Massachusetts Turnpike around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

State Police troopers, who were on scene for highway repairs, slowed traffic until they were able to surround the car, pull the child out of the back seat and take Rodriguez into custody at gunpoint, officials said. A knife was found in the driver’s side door when it was stopped on the Pike in Brimfield, according to State Police.

The child was physically unharmed by the kidnapping ordeal that lasted about six hours and she was later reunited with her parents, according to Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield police. "Charlotte’s family is asking the media to respect their privacy,'' he tweeted Thursday morning, adding that police will release a statement on their behalf if they choose to issue one.

When Rodriguez was stopped, he was the only adult in the car, and Walsh said Thursday that police continue to investigate whether a woman was also in the car at any point during the kidnapping ordeal. However, police are now convinced that Rodriguez acted alone, according to Walsh.

"The SPD Detective Bureau under the direction of Captain Trent Duda are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with Wednesday’s abduction,'' Walsh wrote. "The one and only suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, is in custody.''

Rodriguez is at the courthouse awaiting arraignment, according to Walsh.

According to the Springfield police log, Rodriguez was arrested Aug. 24, 2018, by Springfield police on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child. He was taken into custody on a warrant, but details of that case were not immediately available.

Rodriguez’s father, Henry, told MassLive that his son is a schizophrenic who has not been taking the medication prescribed for his mental illness.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.