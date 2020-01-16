All hasn’t been well on the Orange Line in recent weeks.

“Today we’re returning another new train to service,” the T tweeted Thursday morning. “As with the first train, the root of the issue has been addressed and tested. The train will be in and out of service as we continue to monitor and optimize its performance.”

The MBTA put another new Orange Line train back in service Thursday, the agency confirmed via Twitter.

Five of the older Orange Line trains suffered mechanical failures over a two-day period last month, leading to delays of nearly a half-hour between trains one morning and causing considerable overcrowding.

The Globe reported in December that the new trains were taken out of service because of an issue in the way the subway cars’ two main structural components interact.

MBTA officials have said they expect all 152 new Orange Line cars to be in service by the end of 2022, their rollout rate increasing over time, the Globe reported last month.

On Jan. 7, the T had trumpeted the return of another new Orange Line car. Here’s what the beleaguered agency tweeted that day:

“New Orange Line Cars Update: One of the new Orange Line trains will be running today,” the T tweeted Jan. 7. “Since being taken out of service, we have identified & implemented a fix addressing the cause of the issue. The train will run periodically as we continue to monitor & test the new vehicles.”

