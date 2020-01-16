“On January 13, 2020, with the assistance of the Boston Police and Malden Police, the suspects in these incidents were arrested on warrants relative to two of four Brookline incidents,” the statement said. “The Brookline incidents are from Anatolia Restaurant on 8/20/19 (C# 2019-3968) and the Washington Square Tavern on 11/24/19 (C# 2019-5963). The suspects are identified as Michael WALLACE 52 years of age of Malden, MA and Mark BURHOE Sr. 44 years of age of Charlestown, MA. Both suspects were captured on video evidence approaching and leaving the Brookline sites.”

In a statement, Brookline police identified the alleged thieves as Michael Wallace, 52, of Malden, and Mark Burhoe Sr., 44, of Charlestown. Burhoe’s lawyer declined to comment, and Wallace’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The alleged crime spree of two men suspected of burglarizing a slew of businesses in Greater Boston since April came to an end Monday in the town of Brookline, where they were arrested on charges of knocking over two establishments, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much money the suspects allegedly took during the Brookline heists.

All told, police said, the men are suspected in 11 burglaries, including commercial burglaries on April 7 in Stoneham, May 12 in Brookline, May 13 in West Roxbury, Aug. 23 in Brookline, Sept. 15 in Stoneham, Oct. 25 in Brighton, Oct. 26 in Brighton, twice on Nov. 27 in Belmont, Dec. 15 in Belmont, and Jan. 5 in Burlington.

Police said the suspects were targeting local business owners and safes where cash was kept.

“During the burglaries, the suspects would target safes, registers, and offices at the various locations,” the statement said. “In at least two of the incidents, the suspects removed large safes. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing with additional evidence to be sought. There is also the potential for these suspects to be linked to other incidents based on the evidence that has been seized."

Burhoe pleaded not guilty Monday in Brookline District Court to charges of breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, possession of a burglarious instrument, malicious destruction of property valued at $1,200 or more; and larceny from a building, records show.

Burhoe was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail, with a pretrial hearing set for Jan. 23.

Wallace pleaded not guilty to similar charges, records show, and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. He’s also got a pretrial hearing slated for Jan. 23, according to legal filings.

