Parnas is a Russian-speaking businessman who played a central role in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rivals of President Trump. He was arrested in October, along with an associate, on largely unrelated federal charges out of New York. But he has indicated for weeks that he wanted to speak out about the Ukraine scandal, which has resulted in Trump’s impeachment by the House and a pending trial in the Senate.

Who is Lev Parnas? And why is he making headlines? Here, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, is a quick rundown of what you need to know:

Parnas turned over material to House impeachment investigators that made major headlines when they were released Tuesday and Wednesday just as the House was turning over impeachment articles to the Senate for trial. On Wednesday, he made even more of a splash by giving stunning interviews to MSNBC, CNN, and The New York Times. His credibility was immediately and forcefully challenged.

What did he say about President Trump?

Parnas made the explosive claim that Trump, a Republican, was fully aware of his efforts to dig up information in Ukraine that would damage Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “He was aware of all of my movements. ... I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of [Trump personal attorney] Rudy Giuliani or the president. ... I was on the ground, doing their work."

“I am betting my whole life that Trump knew exactly everything" that Giuliani, architect of the Ukraine pressure campaign, was doing, Parnas told the Times.

Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday, “These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison. The facts haven’t changed – the president did nothing wrong and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the start.”

After the MSNBC interview, Giuliani told The Washington Post, “Who cares? believe him at your peril," adding, “We all make mistakes. I feel sorry for him and his family.”

What did he say about Bolton, Pence and Barr?

Parnas also said that former national security adviser John Bolton, who has indicated he is willing to testify to the impeachment trial, “knows what happened.” Parnas’s claim, reinforcing the idea that Bolton has key information, was expected to resonate as the Republican-dominated Senate is pondering whether to block all witnesses from the trial.

As if that weren’t stunning enough, Parnas also alleged that Vice President Mike Pence, “couldn’t have not known." Pence chief of staff Marc Short fired back, “This is very simple: Lev Parnas is under a multi-count indictment and will say anything to anybody who will listen in hopes of staying out of prison."

Attorney General William Barr “absolutely knew everything” and was “basically on the team,” Parnas also alleged. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec responded by saying, “100 % false.”

What about Devin Nunes?

Parnas also said that Republican US Representative Devin Nunes, a staunch Trump defender, “was involved in getting all this stuff on Biden," and he was stunned to see Nunes, whom he claims to have met “several times,” participating in the recent House impeachment hearings.

Nunes is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated the scandal. He furiously battled the Democrats in the televised hearings, delivering impassioned speeches.

“I was in shock when I was watching the hearings and when I saw Devin Nunes sitting up there,” Parnas told Maddow.

A couple of hours before the Parnas interview aired Wednesday night, Nunes acknowledged on Fox News that he had spoken to Parnas on the phone, something he had earlier denied. Nunes said the call was "very odd, random, talking about random things. And I said, ‘Great, just talk to my staff.'”

Why is Parnas going public?

It’s not clear exactly why Parnas is going public with his story. He said in interviews that he wanted to get the truth out -- and didn’t want to become the fall guy.

“I want to get the truth out, because I feel it’s important for our country, I think it’s important for me,” Parnas told Maddow. “I think it’s important for the world to know what transpired.”

“The truth is out now, thank God,“ Parnas told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, saying the release of his evidence by Democrats was “a big day for us“ that he “was worried [was] not going to come.“

“I thought they were going to shut me up, make me look like the scapegoat and try to blame me for stuff that I [haven’t] done,“ Parnas said. “But with God’s help and the great legal team that I have beside me, we were able to get the information out. And now it’s out there.“

Parnas is also looking to cooperate with the prosecutors in his New York case, who are conducting a broader probe into Giuliani and his dealings in Ukraine. “We very much want to be heard in the Southern District,” Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy told The Times. “We very much want to provide substantial assistance to the government.”

Susan Hennessey, executive editor of the Lawfare blog and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said further investigation will be needed to see if Parnas’s story checks out. “Parnas is a shady character working his own angle. This smacks of self-preservation more than patriotism. But whatever the motivation, his story is devastating and specific and significant parts appears to be corroborated by the documentary record,” she said in a tweet.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

















Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com