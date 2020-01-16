But, as Shirley Leung writes, “Perhaps only the MIT board is gullible enough to believe he knew nothing” ( “After Epstein affair, Reif should not be at MIT’s helm,” Business, Jan. 13).

MIT president L. Rafael Reif would like to think he is exonerated by Goodwin Procter’s report on Jeffrey Epstein’s interactions with the university ( “Report details MIT’s courting of Epstein,” Page A1, Jan. 11).

The truth is, the report simply reinforces two sad possibilities: Either Reif knew what was going on and did nothing, and so was complicit, or he didn’t know what was going on, and so was incompetent.

Either way, he should resign because his continued presence is already dividing MIT.

Consider this from MIT News: “But the review finds that three MIT vice presidents learned of Epstein’s donations . . . and his status as a convicted sex offender, in 2013.” It is sad to see Reif’s subordinates implicated like that, and sobering to consider what the members of the MIT community must think about it.

Reif’s continued presence will just become a greater and greater liability for MIT as time goes on. So, if he really cares about the university, he should resign — now.

John A. Marcou

Farmersville, Texas





The writer is a member of the MIT class of 1978.





School has put money over morality

Shirley Leung highlights the many issues surrounding MIT’s acceptance of multiple donations by Jeffrey Epstein, despite the knowledge that he was a convicted sex offender, and calls for MIT president L. Rafael Reif’s resignation. Perhaps more egregious was MIT’s refusal to return the multimillion-dollar donation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even in the face of the public outcry, including many MIT students and faculty, last February.

At the heart of the matter is a university’s willingness to figure out a way to internally and publicly rationalize, and dismiss, the questionable ethics and morality of the donor in order to reap the financial benefit.

Barry Ehrlich

Newton