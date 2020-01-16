It’s clear why Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans don’t want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton: It doesn’t matter what he says. They know what the president did (it is clear from the prior testimony). They know that what the president did was wrong. But they have decided that pretty much anything goes in this presidency: obstruction, pressuring a foreign country for his own benefit, thousands of outright lies. It’s a sad day for America.

Cathy Putnam

Concord