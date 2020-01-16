And that was before CNN released the tense hot mic moment, after the recent Democratic presidential debate, with the two candidates leveling accusations that each called the other “a liar” on national television.

Somewhere between supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders (or Russian bots) calling Senator Elizabeth Warren “a snake,” and the Massachusetts senator’s backers (or Russian bots) branding Sanders as sexist in a social media deluge, I had a terrifying vision of President Trump being sworn in for his second term next January.

Sanders’ and Warren’s public display of mutual disaffection followed several days of rancor between the two progressive senators’ camps. First, Warren was accused of appealing only to well-educated “elites.” Then Sanders was condemned for allegedly expressing doubts, during a 2018 conversation with Warren, that a woman can win the White House. Sanders claims he never said that.

Weeks before the Iowa caucus and less than 10 months from The Most Important Election of Our Lifetime™, this kind of mudslinging and infighting among Democrats isn’t political gamesmanship. It’s political suicide.

Debating different approaches to international affairs or health care is one thing — that’s the point of a primary season. But personal attacks are doing the GOP’s work, and Republicans will gladly use these same verbal assaults to undercut the eventual Democratic nominee.

Of course, all remaining candidates want to win. Whether they are polling high or barely at all, each believes they are best suited to lead this nation and drive out the lawlessness now rampant in the White House. Yet this is democracy on the line. Democrats need to be fighting Trump, not each other.

We already know how this kind of destructive drama can end, don’t we?

After a bruising campaign that saw former secretary of state Hillary Clinton earn the nomination over Sanders in 2016, the Vermont senator’s supporters were in no mood to play nice. At the Democratic National Convention, many in the “Bernie or Bust” crowd turned their backs or walked out after Clinton won the roll call vote making her the official Democratic nominee.

It didn’t end there. In the general election, about 12 percent of Sanders supporters voted for Trump over Clinton. With their preferred candidate out of the race, they opted to support a man who is diametrically opposed to Sanders in every imaginable way. More than cutting off your nose to spite your face, it was akin to self-decapitation.

Of course, this isn’t just a Warren-Sanders issue. It’s progressives versus moderates, young versus old, billionaires against those chained to sending innumerable e-mails to donors or playing big-money games with millionaires and billionaires in wine caves.

Both the candidates and their supporters need to sort all this out, and fast. In all likelihood, many of us will end up voting for a candidate who is not our first choice. So be it. There isn’t a single Democrat running for president who would not be a better choice than the criminal currently occupying the White House. Not every candidate excites me. And some, truth be told, I neither like nor trust. But this much I know to be true: Getting Trump out of office is the top priority. If that doesn’t happen, everything else I care about will be lost, including any semblance of a democracy.

Democrats divided cannot make a serious stand against Trump. Anyone so precious that they’re threatening to sit out the election if their candidate doesn’t get the nomination — or worse, vote for Trump — is choosing cult of personality over country. And such ruinous behavior would render them as morally bankrupt as every party-over-country Republican still buckled into Trump’s corrupt and sinking ship.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.