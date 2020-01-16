If that was the case and Warren now uses it as a bully pulpit to tout women’s victories and shame Sanders into a gender gap, then shame on her.

It was apparently in a private meeting, two years ago in 2018, when Elizabeth Warren claims that Bernie Sanders told her that he didn’t believe a woman could win the 2020 presidency ( “Warren: Sanders said woman can’t win,” Page A1, Jan. 14). Assume “private” means the two of them in a frank conversation.

The pundits concluded that Warren deserved high marks for her performance in Tuesday’s debate, and much of her performance may have merited favorable reviews. But if the source of her shot at Sanders was a private talk two years ago, she should take some heat for her tactics. I don’t favor either candidate. But most, or all, of Warren’s favorable statistics regarding women’s political success, though properly recognized, should not have been disclosed through this context.

The word “private” is supposed to mean something.

Steve Kramer

Mashpee





Defeating Scott Brown is no litmus test, Senator Warren

I’m not sure whether to believe Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders as to whether Sanders told her a woman couldn’t defeat Donald Trump. But if Warren thinks her defeat of Republican Scott Brown in 2012 — with the support of a Massachusetts Democratic Party newly awakened after the loss of the “Kennedy seat” in a 2010 special election — is evidence she can beat Trump in 2020, I believe she is delusional and has no idea what it will take to win this election. That alone should keep her from the nomination.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater



