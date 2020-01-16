The Los Angeles Dodgers lost two straight World Series this decade, in 2017 to the Houston Astros and in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox. And amid the ongoing fallout around baseball’s sign-stealing scandal, a trio of Los Angeles city councilors want Major League Baseball’s commissioner to strip the Astros and Red Sox of their titles and give them to the Dodgers.
Council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz put forth a resolution at Wednesday’s council meeting for the full council to vote on at its meeting Friday. Their proposal was seconded by Paul Krekorian.
In their proposed resolution the council asks that "the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox; and hereby requests that the Commissioner of Major League Baseball recall the World Series Commissioner’s Trophies and award them tot Los Angeles Dodgers.”
Advertisement
“This is an equity and justice thing,” Cedillo told the Los Angeles Times. “Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers."
The proposed resolution requested the remedy for the Dodgers regardless of the punishments the commissioner could impose on Houston and Boston. Commissioner Rob Manfred fined Houston $5 million and docked the team’s first- and second-round draft picks for the 2020 and 2021 amateur drafts. He also suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season. The duo was promptly fired by Houston’s owner, Jim Crane.
The commissioner hasn’t handed down punishment for the Red Sox in the wake of the cheating scandal. Alex Cora, who was the Astros’ bench coach before becoming the Red Sox manager, was relieved of his duties in Boston on Tuesday.
The Red Sox beat the Dodgers, four games to one, in the 2018 series. The Astros beat the Dodgers, four games to three, in 2017. Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger has suggested in the wake of the revelations that his team “did it the right way.”
Advertisement
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.