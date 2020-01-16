The Los Angeles Dodgers lost two straight World Series this decade, in 2017 to the Houston Astros and in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox. And amid the ongoing fallout around baseball’s sign-stealing scandal, a trio of Los Angeles city councilors want Major League Baseball’s commissioner to strip the Astros and Red Sox of their titles and give them to the Dodgers.

Council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz put forth a resolution at Wednesday’s council meeting for the full council to vote on at its meeting Friday. Their proposal was seconded by Paul Krekorian.

In their proposed resolution the council asks that "the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox; and hereby requests that the Commissioner of Major League Baseball recall the World Series Commissioner’s Trophies and award them tot Los Angeles Dodgers.”