BEREISHIT DANCE COMPANY The Celebrity Series presents the Boston debut of this acclaimed Korean company, created in 2011 by Soon-ho Park. The troupe is internationally renowned for transforming Korean cultural elements with a contemporary spin. The program includes “Judo” and “Balance & Imbalance,” featuring live drumming. Feb. 8-9, $60. New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

CALEB TEICHER & COMPANY WITH CONRAD TAO Dance Magazine named the young Teicher Best Emerging Choreographer for his unique theatricality, and former teen prodigy composer-pianist Tao is a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist. Together, they’ve created the evening-length “More Forever,” which explores American dance forms . Jan. 30-Feb. 1 , $60. New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

GOOD GRIEF The Rhode Island dance organization EVERETT crafts powerful artistic work while driving a social mission as well. This new multimedia dance theater piece examines the mind and body in the aftermath of trauma, using elements of different therapeutic approaches to portray a journey through fragmented memories toward discovery of the true self. Feb. 14-16, $25-$35. Emerson Tufte Performance and Production Center. 617-824-8400, www.emersontheatres.org

NEXT Urbanity Dance presents this eighth annual showcase of rising choreographers, selected from a large pool of applicants to receive a four-month residency to develop new work. The residency is designed as a springboard for the creative efforts of emerging talent. Participating choreographers in the showcase performance are Haley Day, Junichi Fukuda, L. James O’Gilvie, Key’Aira Lockett, Celia Morris, Charly Santagado, and Jacob Regan. Feb. 21-23, $23-$50. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. 617-572-3727, www.urbanitydance.org

REGGIE WILSON/FIST AND HEEL PERFORMANCE GROUP Wilson’s latest work for his company, “Power,” explores how the Black Shaker community might have lived and worshiped. The choreographer is highly respected as a cultural scholar of Africa and the diaspora, so this acclaimed work should be well worth seeing. Feb. 21-22, $15-$25. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-478-3103, www.icaboston.org

rEVOLUTION Boston Ballet designed this meaty program to showcase the transformation of classical style in iconic works by three undisputed masters. The program features the dynamic Balanchine/Stravinsky collaboration “Agon,” Jerome Robbins’s powerful “Glass Pieces,” set to the music of Philip Glass, and William Forsythe’s landmark “In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated.” Feb. 27-March 8, $37-$179. Citizens Bank Opera House. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org

MOTION STATE DANCE FESTIVAL Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky helped found and produce this new celebration of contemporary dance. The performance element of this first iteration focuses on the diversity of solo dance being choreographed today and features 18 different pieces. Each of three evenings features a unique program of two films plus live performances of works by four different choreographers. March 5-7, $20-$30 ($70 for three-night pass). WaterFire Arts Center, Providence, RI. 401-273-1155, www.motionstatearts.org

CARMEN It’s still about passion, jealousy and betrayal, but for the title work of this Boston Ballet program, Jorma Elo gives the fiery Spanish temptress a vivid contemporary context. It anchors programming crafted to highlight “beautiful, powerful, dangerous, creative” women, and is preceded by two works by Helen Pickett — “Tsukiyo” (2009) plus the company premiere of her popular “Petal” — and Balanchine’s thrillingly elegant “Serenade.” March 12-22, $37-$179. Citizens Bank Opera House. 617-695-6955, www.bostonballet.org

MALPASO DANCE COMPANY Artistic director Osnel Delgado brings the expressive, athletically gifted dancers of his Havana-based company for a provocative repertory program presented by Global Arts Live. The program includes “Indomitable Waltz” by Aszure Barton, “Carrying Floor,” created and performed by Abel Rojo, Beatriz García’s “Ser,” and Ronald K. Brown’s “Why You Follow.” March 13-14, $54-$58. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

FLAMENCO FESTIVAL 2020 Global Arts Live’s annual celebration of all things flamenco includes two very different dance presentations. Gala Flamenca (March 21-22, Berklee Performance Center) promises to be a terrific showcase of different flamenco styles, with dancers Mercedes Ruiz, Eduardo Guerrero, and María Moreno, along with live music. Compania Manuel Linan (March 28-29, Huntington Avenue Theatre) puts the firebrand Linan front and center. The dancer-choreographer is part of the new generation of boundary-breaking Spanish flamenco artists. $40-$79. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.