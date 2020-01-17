JULIANA HATFIELD The locally grown indie-rock legend had one of rock’s highest-octane outputs in 2019 with the prickly “Weird” and the careening covers album “Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police.” Feb. 12, 7 p.m. $12. ONCE Somerville, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

LITTLE BIG TOWN The country-pop foursome comes to town for two nights in celebration of its thoughtful ninth album, “Nightfall.” Feb. 7-8, 8 p.m. $29 and up. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

POPPY “I Disagree,” the latest album from this YouTube phenomenon turned cult-pop sensation, set the benchmark for 2020 releases pretty high; it’s a hyperactive collision of baroque pop, bludgeoning riffs that recall the better moments of nu-metal, and candy-coated choruses, led by Poppy’s just-unnerving-enough coo. Feb. 5, 7 p.m. $40. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, www.crossroadspresents.com

RAPHAEL SAADIQ The R&B singer-songwriter comes to town in support of the genre-exploding, politically charged “Jimmy Lee,” one of 2019′s most stunning full-lengths. With Jamila Woods, whose 2019 album “LEGACY! LEGACY!” is a nervy salute to women of color whose work changed the artistic landscape. Feb. 15, 6 p.m. $37.50 and up. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

BILAL The Philly neo-soul singer, most recently heard on the star-studded album by the pseudonymous musician Slingbaum, has an exploratory spirit and a towering voice. Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $35 and up. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

AVENTURA This Bronx quartet — including the smooth-voiced Romeo Santos, who’s carved out an impressive solo career over the last 10 years — fused the syncopation-heavy Dominican music bachata with elements of modern hip-hop and R&B, selling boatloads of records and presaging the 21st-century Latin pop explosion. They come to town on their first US tour in more than a decade. March 1-2, 8 p.m. $49.50 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, www.tdgarden.com

WYE OAK Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner look back on their creative partnership, which has resulted in increasingly ambitious albums (most recently, 2018′s sparkling and swooning “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs”) and space-bending live shows, on this tour, called “JOIN.” March 3, 8 p.m. $22 and up. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

STEALING SHEEP “Big Wows,” the latest album from this British psych-pop outfit, is spaced-out and sing-songgy, full of insistent hooks and percolating rhythms. March 10, 8:30 p.m. $12. Great Scott. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

DROPKICK MURPHYS This year’s Boston Blowout spans six shows and three venues, including a gig at Encore with the pugilistic punks dropped into the middle of the crowd, a concert at the TD Garden-adjacent Big Night Live that will double as the de facto afterparty for that night’s Bruins game, and a St. Patrick’s Day party at House of Blues. March 13, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett; March 14 (two shows), March 15, and March 17, House of Blues; March 16, Big Night Live. Info on tickets and times at www.dropkickmurphys.com

BILLIE EILISH Last year, this dayglo-clad teen had one of the city’s hottest tickets, and her show at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion went above and beyond on both the high-energy and high-weirdness quotients. She’s still one of pop’s most refreshing young stars, and her first arena tour should result in a rafter-rattler. March 19, 7:30 p.m. $39.50 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, www.tdgarden.com