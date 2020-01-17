STAR TREK: PICARD Patrick dStewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for a new series — the eighth in the franchise — that picks up two decades after “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, and Harry Treadaway costar, and the show, already renewed for a second season, will also bring back familiar faces including Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, and Jeri Ryan. Novelist Michael Chabon is among the writers and serves as showrunner for the 10-episode season. CBS All Access, Jan. 23

AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS The actress and comic from “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell” gets her own scripted series. She plays a 27-year-old unemployed woman still living at home with her father (B.D. Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn). Bowen Yang, a newbie on “Saturday Night Live,” plays her cousin. The failure-to-launch comedy has already been renewed for a second season. Comedy Central, Jan. 22

MYTHIC QUEST: RAVEN’S BANQUET This comedy, set in a video game development studio, is from Rob McElhenny and Charlie Day of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” McElhenney also stars as the company’s glory-loving creative director, Ian Grimm, who is in charge of their most successful game. His team copes with his ego. F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis costar. Apple TV+, Feb. 7

Zoe Kravitz in "High Fidelity." Phillip Caruso/Hulu

HIGH FIDELITY Here’s a reboot with a twist. It revisits Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 John Cusack film, but this time the record store owner who’s recounting a list of heartbreaks is a woman and her store is in Brooklyn. She’s played by Zoe Kravitz (who’s also playing Catwoman in the upcoming “The Batman”) and she’s bisexual. Interestingly, Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, costarred in the movie. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are also on board. Hulu, Feb. 15

THE GOOD LORD BIRD This eight-part miniseries is adapted from James McBride’s National Book Award-winning novel. It’s about a group of Kansas freedom fighters led by Ethan Hawke’s John Brown and a young male slave who travels across the country with them in the 1850s. Brown thinks the slave, known as “Onion,” is a girl. The cast includes Wyatt Russell, Joshua Caleb Johnson, David Morse, Steve Zahn, McKinley Belcher III, and Daveed Diggs as Frederick Douglass. Showtime, Feb. 16

HUNTERS Al Pacino comes to serial TV with this one, about Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City who uncover hundreds of war criminals living in the United States who are conspiring to bring about a Fourth Reich. Executive produced by Jordan Peele, the series also features Logan Lerman, Jeannie Berlin, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, and James Le Gros. Amazon, Feb. 21

Jason Segel and Eve Lindley in "Dispatches From Elsewhere." Zach Dilgard/AMC

DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE Jason Segel of “How I Met Your Mother” returns to TV in this mystery series, which he also created. What’s it about? AMC only tells us that it follows "a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.” Oh, and it’s set in Philadelphia. Along with Segel, the cast includes Richard E. Grant, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, Andre Benjamin, and Tara Lynne Barr. AMC, March 1

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA Based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name, this six-part miniseries is an alternative history told through the eyes of a Jewish family in New Jersey. They watch Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, become president in 1940 and throw the country into a tailspin. The impressive writers are David Simon and Ed Burns (“The Wire), and the cast features Zoe Kazan and John Turturro. HBO, March 16

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE Reese Witherspoon has come to TV in a big way, with “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies,” and now this eight-episode miniseries adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 1990s-set novel. She plays a rule-following mother of four whose life is upended when a more nomadic mother (Kerry Washington) and her daughter come to town. Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Geoff Stults, Jesse Williams, and Britt Robertson also star. Hulu, March 19

WORLD ON FIRE PBS’s “Masterpiece” will be featuring this sweeping World War II drama, which follows the interwoven lives of people in five countries — Great Britain, Poland, France, Germany, and the United States — as they cope with the effects of the first year of war. Created by Peter Bowker, it’s an intimate epic that tries to put a human face on history. The large ensemble features Helen Hunt, Sean Bean, Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, and Blake Harrison. WGBH 2, April 5

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.