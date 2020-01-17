KING JOHN In one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known and seldom-produced plays, internal political machinations and external military threats unsettle the royal court in the 13th century as a newly crowned King John confronts a challenge from his nephew, who has the support of the king of France. Featuring Michael Underhill as King John, Poornima Kirby as Constance, and Annalise Cain as The Bastard. Directed by Kimberly Gaughan. Jan. 30-Feb. 16. Praxis Stage. Deane Hall, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com/season/King-John

GLORIA: A LIFE Patricia Kalember portrays Gloria Steinem in Emily Mann’s drama about Steinem’s life, leadership, collaborations with other women, and overall impact as a shaping force of the feminist movement. Directed by Diane Paulus, with a cast that also includes Brenda Withers, Gabrielle Beckford, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray, Erika Stone, and Eunice Wong. Jan. 24-March 1. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

WOLF PLAY Complications arise when a lesbian couple, one of whom is a boxer on the verge of her professional debut, adopts a young Korean boy on the Internet from his homophobic pair of adoptive parents. The boy, depicted by a puppet, believes he is a wolf, and responds as such to circumstances. Written by Hansol Jung, author of “Cardboard Piano’’ (presented last year at New Repertory Theatre), “Wolf Play’’ is directed by Summer L. Williams, with a cast that includes Minh-Anh Day, Inés de la Cruz, Tonasia Jones, Greg Maraio, and Adrian Peguero. Jan. 30-Feb. 29. Company One Theatre. At Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, Copley Square. www.companyone.org

SWEAT Developed by playwright Lynn Nottage after she interviewed residents of Reading, Pa., the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat’’ is set in a neighborhood bar and focuses on the tensions that arise within a group of blue-collar friends when their factory is threatened with closure. Directed by Kimberly Senior, with a cast that includes Tyla Abercrumbie, Marianna Bassham, Brandon G. Green, Alvin Keith, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Shane Kenyon, Jennifer Regan, Tommy Rivera-Vega, and Guy van Swearingen. Jan. 31-March 1. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DETROIT RED Then named Malcolm Little and later nicknamed “Detroit Red,’’ Malcolm X lived in Roxbury in the 1940s as a teenager and young man, becoming captivated by Boston’s black community. Eric Berryman portrays the title figure in the world premiere of Will Power’s drama about the “under-examined, life-shaping experiences’’ of Malcolm X’s years in Boston. Directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Feb. 1-16. ArtsEmerson. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

PLAZA SUITE Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker star in Neil Simon’s 1968 play about three different couples, all played by Broderick and Parker, set in the same suite of New York’s Plaza Hotel. One is a couple whose longtime marriage may be falling apart; another consists of a movie producer and his former high school sweetheart who might be rekindling old sparks; the third is a mother and father of a nervous bride who has locked herself in the suite’s bathroom. Married in real life, Broderick and Parker have not performed together onstage in more than two decades. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey. Feb. 5-22. Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

HIR Brooks Reeves directs a production of Taylor Mac’s dark comedy about a family in upheaval. Isaac (Alexander Pobutsky) returns home from three years in the military to find that his mother, Paige (Danielle Fauteux Jacques), is taking systematic revenge on her abusive husband, Arnold (Floyd Richardson), who is now impaired by a stroke. Paige’s ally is Isaac’s transgender sibling, Max (Lou Annlouise Conrad). Feb. 14-March 8. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

THE TREASURER In Max Posner’s play, a middle-aged man (played by Ken Cheeseman) who is deeply estranged from his mother (Cheryl McMahon), agrees to be in charge of keeping track of her increasingly wayward finances after she moves into a retirement community. He then must grapple with his conscience after he begins to question the depth of his devotion to her. Also featuring Shanae Burch and Robert Najarian, “The Treasurer’’ will be directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. Feb. 21-March 22. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

THE CHILDREN In the contaminated aftermath of a meltdown at a British nuclear power plant, two retired physicists are surprised by a visit to their cottage from a former colleague. They’re even more taken aback by the mission that has brought her to their door, one that touches on questions of personal culpability and generational responsibility. Karen MacDonald, Tyrees Allen, and Paula Plum star in Lucy Kirkwood’s drama, which is directed by Bryn Boice. Feb. 28-March 28. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

THE BAND’S VISIT When a mix-up at the border results in an Egyptian police band becoming stranded in a remote village in the Israeli desert, unexpected bonds develop between Arabs and Israelis. Winner of a whopping 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including for best musical, “The Band’s Visit’’ is directed by David Cromer, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses. March 24-April 5. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston. 800-982-2787, www.broadwayinboston.com

Don Aucoin can be reached at aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@GlobeAucoin.

