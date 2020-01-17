The Man With a Movie Camera (1929) Calling Dziga Vertov’s glorious, even giddy, tour de force a documentary is a bit like describing the Russian Revolution as a transfer of power. Correct so far as it goes, it doesn’t go very far at all. A marvel of energy, wit, and visual imagination, this visit to four Soviet cities — Moscow, Kharkov, Kiev, and Odessa — remains one of the most exhilarating movies ever made. The 2012 Sight & Sound critics’ poll on the greatest films of all time ranked it eighth.

Available on Amazon Prime and Vudu

From "Night Mail."

Night Mail (1936) Over the course of 24 cinematic minutes, a postal train goes from London to Glasgow. Two things happen as a result. Many Scots get pieces of mail. The movies get a masterpiece of lyrical realism. W.H. Auden wrote a poetic text for the film, Benjamin Britten composed the score.

Available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YzRwzc-Uig

Louis Armstrong in "Jazz on a Summer's Day." New Yorker Films

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) The list of fine jazz documentaries is long. Titles include “The Last of the Blue Devils” (1979), “Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser” (1988), “A Great Day in Harlem” (1994), “What Happened, Miss Simone” (2015), many (many) more. That list begins here, with Bert Stern and Aram Avakian’s concert film about the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival.

Available on Amazon Prime and iTunes

From "Le Joli Mai." Icarus Films

Le Joli Mai (1963) Chris Marker and Pierre Lhomme spent May 1962 filming Paris. The resulting documentary is a cinéma-vérité epic, full of grittily beautiful shots of the city and interviews with numerous Parisians. They range from a gloriously irked clothing salesman to a Communist organizer who used to be a priest. Yves Montand and Simone Signoret narrate. In French and English, with subtitles.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Jason Holliday in "Portrait of Jason." Milestone Films

Portrait of Jason (1967) “If I’d been a ranch,” Jason Holliday says, “they’d have named me the Bar None.” Shirley Clarke’s documentary is a kind of one-man show — and what a show. Holliday was a sometime cabaret performer, campy queen, unashamed hustler, natural-born star. He’s like a louche Bobby Short or unlettered James Baldwin. There’s that same kind of style and self-dramatizing flair.

Available on Amazon

Edie Beale in "Grey Gardens." Criterion Collection

Grey Gardens (1975) It’s easy to see why “Grey Gardens,” which the legendary Albert and David Maysles co-directed with Ellen Hovde and Muffie Meyer, inspired a Tony-winning musical and an Emmy-winning HBO film. An elderly mother and middle-aged daughter — Jacqueline Kennedy’s aunt and cousin — live in a rotting wedding cake of a mansion. If they seem like Tennessee Williams heroines, only more so, that’s because they are.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

From "Tokyo-ga." Harvard Film Archive

Tokyo-Ga (1985) Few directors have shuttled so comfortably between documentary and fictional features as Wim Wenders has. He describes this dual meditation on contemporary Japan and the films of Yasujirō Ozu as a “diary on film.” That gives a sense of the film’s personal and distinctive sensibility, though few diaries have cinematographers, let alone as able as Ed Lachman.

Available on Criterion Channel

Chet Baker in "Let's Get Lost." © William Claxton/Courtesy of Little Bear Films/Film Forum

Let’s Get Lost (1988) The photographer Bruce Weber’s highly stylized tribute to the jazz trumpeter and vocalist Chet Baker is as seductive a documentary as there is. Showing Baker’s remarkable allure and no less remarkable awfulness, Weber has created a work that’s beautiful to look at and deeply disquieting to ponder. That’s true of its subject, too.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

Pepper LaBeija in "Paris Is Burning." Janus Films

Paris Is Burning (1990) Jennie Livingston’s look at New York “house” culture is as vibrant as its subject. You’ll never hear Madonna’s “Vogue” quite the same way again, and few movie stars can match the sheer star power of such Livingston subjects as the drag queens Willi Ninja and Pepper LaBeija.

Available on Netflix

From "The Gleaners and I." Zeitgeist Films

The Gleaners and I (2000) Agnès Varda, who died last March, may have been even better than Wenders at balancing fiction films and documentaries. At once reportorial and personal, this examination of people who save and salvage — who glean — manages to be both timeless and all too contemporary.

Available on Kanopy

From "Spellbound."

Spellbound (2002) Director Jeffrey Blitz follows eight contestants in the 1999 National Spelling Bee. Sounds dull and straightforward, doesn’t it? Anything but, “Spellbound” is as canny as its title and as moving as any of this year’s best picture Oscar nominees.

From "Los Angeles Plays Itself." Cinema Guild

Los Angeles Plays Itself (2003) Thom Andersen’s one-of-a-kind essay documentary on how Hollywood has portrayed LA is equal parts screed, valentine (to Andersen’s palm-tree-lined hometown), and movie cornucopia. For the right kind of viewer, its 170-minute length will go by very quickly indeed.

Available on Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

From "Grizzly Man." Timothy Treadwell/Lions Gate

Grizzly Man (2005) All right, Werner Herzog rivals Wenders and Varda as a master of both documentary and fiction. This study of Timothy Treadwell, a young naturalist who got too close to the bears he loved, gives Herzog a chance to dig especially deep into two of his most abiding themes: nature’s implacability and mankind’s capacity for self-delusion.

Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

Apollo 11 astronauts (from left) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., aboard the USS Hornet. July 24, 1969. NASA

In the Shadow of the Moon (2007) Here’s the real right stuff. Ten Apollo astronauts talk about their celestial and lunar experiences, interspersed with news and NASA footage of rocket launches, space flight, and such. These 10 men are funny and articulate, wise and unpretentious. That unpretentiousness makes all the more moving the sense of wonder they convey. David Sington’s film would make for an ideal double feature with last year’s “Apollo 11.”

Available on Netflix

From "The Wrecking Crew." Magnolia Pictures

The Wrecking Crew (2008) The group of LA studio musicians collectively known by that name dominated rock and pop music during the ’60s, playing on hits by the Beach Boys, Phil Spector, Frank Sinatra, the Tijuana Brass. Think of this lively and loving documentary as “20 Feet From Stardom” (2013) for instrumentalists. Director Denny Tedesco is the son of one of the musicians, guitarist Tommy Tedesco. Unreleased until 2015, because of licensing issues, it was worth waiting for.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

From "Nostalgia for the Light." Icarus Films

Nostalgia for the Light (2010) The light referred to in the title of this visually elegant, deeply felt documentary is threefold: the celestial kind that reaches observatories in Chile’s Atacama Desert; the rapturously clear light and air that make the desert so hospitable to both telescopes and director Patricio Guzman’s camera; and the light of historical truth still being sought so many years after the overthrow of Salvador Allende’s government.

Available on Amazon Prime

Dorothy's ruby slippers, from "The Wizard of Oz," as seen in "The Story of Film: An Odyssey." Mark Cousins/Hopscotch Films

The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) Mark Cousins’s eight-part documentary made for British television lasts 15 hours, takes in 14 decades, reaches six continents (sorry, Antarctica), and adores one art form. Like that art form, it’s wildly ambitious, often extremely good, occasionally maddening, and always stimulating.

Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube

The I.S. 318 chess team celebrating their win at the New York State Scholastic Chess Championships. Producers Distribution Agency

Brooklyn Castle (2012) The chess team at Intermediate School 318, a New York public school, dominates national competitions the way UCLA used to dominate college basketball. The story is a great documentary subject, told well by director Katie Dellamaggiore. Even greater are the kids and their teachers.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

From "The Other Dream Team." Mike Powell/Film Arcade

The Other Dream Team (2012) The gold-medal 1992 US Olympic basketball team you know about. The Lithuanian squad, which took bronze, you don’t. This smart, lively, even hectic documentary shows how hoops became part of a small Baltic nation’s identity. If the final 20 minutes don’t leave you a bit wet-eyed, you don’t care about sports, geopolitics, or the Grateful Dead. (Where do you think those shirts the players are wearing came from?)

Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Errol Morris (center) with Donald Rumsfeld (on-screen) in "The Unknown Known." Nubar Alexanian

The Unknown Known (2013) Errol Morris won an Oscar in 2004 for a documentary about Robert McNamara, the longest-serving secretary of defense (and associated with a disastrous war). Then he turned to Donald Rumsfeld, the second-longest serving (also associated with a disastrous war). The man is at once fascinating and maddening. With his crinkly-eyed smile and “my goodness” this and “goodness gracious” that, he’s like a cobra in foxy-grandpa clothing.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube

From "Sign Painters."

Sign Painters (2013) The subject of Faythe Levine and Sam Macon’s film is just what the title says it is. The 30 or so painters interviewed are great talkers. Their words come fast and cut on the bias. Yet what’s shown is almost as good as what’s heard. There are truck brushes and dagger brushes and squirrel hair brushes and badger hair brushes. Sign painters are big on brushes. After watching “Sign Painters,” you’ll be, too.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Ringo Starr, Freda Kelly, and George Harrison in "Good Ol' Freda." Magnolia Pictures

Good Ol’ Freda (2013) Just 17 when she became secretary of the Official Beatles Fan Club, in 1961, Freda Kelly was a kind of unofficial kid sister to her fellow Liverpudlians. Ryan White’s charming portrait of her is like an up-close-and-personal Fab Four scrapbook.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

From "National Gallery." courtesy Zipporah Films

National Gallery (2014) Fred Wiseman does his Fred Wiseman thing — scrutiny of the quiet sort: unhurried, comprehensive, uninflected — at one of the world’s great museums, London’s National Gallery. Clocking in at just under three hours, the result is absorbing. It’s a documentary with more stars — they’re sexier, too — than the biggest Hollywood blockbuster. They’re the paintings, of course.

Available on Kanopy

From "Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon." Magnolia Pictures

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015) Douglas Tirola’s smart, highly entertaining film may be a mite too worshipful toward its humor-magazine subject, but worship isn’t uncalled for. A strong case gets made for it as chief seedbed of American comedy over the past half century.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

From "Zero Days." Magnolia Pictures

Zero Days (2016) Oscar-winning documentary director Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side”) tackles cyberwarfare. The first half of the film offers a fascinating look at the Stuxnet worm, used by US and Israeli intelligence services to damage the Iranian nuclear effort. The second half, raising larger issues, is more diffuse and less involving — until a truly bravura conclusion, where the “identity" of a secret source is revealed.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Bertrand Tavernier in "My Journey Through French Cinema" courtesy Cohen Media Group.

My Journey through French Cinema (2016) Perhaps no people love movies as much as the French do, and few Frenchmen as much as Bertrand Tavernier. He directed and presents this splendidly idiosyncratic tour of nearly half a century of French film. It starts in the early ’30s and extends into the mid-’70s, when Tavernier’s own filmmaking career began. C’est magnifique? Oui, c’est très, très magnifique.

Available on Amazon Prime and Vudu

Tom Hanks in "California Typewriter." Gravitas Ventures

California Typewriter (2017) The title comes from the name of a Berkeley, Calif., repair shop. Along with that establishment, the documentary looks at a typewriter collector, a sculptor who makes assemblages out of typewriter parts, and such user-devotees as Tom Hanks, David McCullough, John Mayer, and the late Sam Shepard. Mostly, it’s about typewriters and the sense of wonder — yes, wonder — they can inspire.

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube

From "John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection." Oscilloscope Laboratories

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection (2018) Julien Faraut’s documentary is as much a meditation on time and grace as it is a character study — and what a character, the famously gifted and infamously difficult tennis champion of the title. Faraut takes French Open footage from 1984 and 1985, adds in everything from stick-figure animation to footage from “Amadeus.”

Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

From left: Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins, and Judi Dench in "Tea With the Dames." IFC

Tea With the Dames (2018) Several times a year Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright get together at Plowright’s country home. The film director Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) and a film crew joined them at one such session. The principals offered no objection. They’re performers, after all, and what an opportunity for performance this is.

From "Wrestle." Oscilloscope Laboratories

Wrestle (2019) This debut feature from directors Suzannah Herbert and Lauren Belfer follows a Huntsville, Ala., high school wrestling team over the course of a single season. So it’s a sports movie? Well, yes, but also a movie about race and class and adolescence and growing up — in other words, life.

Available on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

