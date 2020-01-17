The best part of the Oscar nominations announcement this past Monday was Issa Rae’s aside, delivered after she read the names of the all-male list of directors selected by the Academy this year: “Congratulations to those men.” Rae said it with almost invisible shade — almost being the key component — and, of course, the Internet took full note.
Asked to comment on her aside this week at the TCA press tour on the West Coast, Rae said, “John Cho and I were told to banter for five seconds so that was my banter — I didn’t lie. I said congratulations and there were men there.” I love it.
Meanwhile, Rae’s HBO series, “Insecure,” has just gotten a return date: April 12. Details are few regarding the story lines in the 10-episode season 4, but we do know that Molly (Yvonne Orji) will deal with her first real, long-term relationship with Andrew (Alexander Hodge, now a series regular).
