The best part of the Oscar nominations announcement this past Monday was Issa Rae’s aside, delivered after she read the names of the all-male list of directors selected by the Academy this year: “Congratulations to those men.” Rae said it with almost invisible shade — almost being the key component — and, of course, the Internet took full note.

Asked to comment on her aside this week at the TCA press tour on the West Coast, Rae said, “John Cho and I were told to banter for five seconds so that was my banter — I didn’t lie. I said congratulations and there were men there.” I love it.