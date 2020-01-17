In this 2016 file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper." Their new Magnolia network will debut in October. Brian Ach/Invision/AP

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, with a dozen shows currently in production.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network, whose president, Allison Page, told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the “Fixer Upper” couple will appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia network. Among them are a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the couple together.