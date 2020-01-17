In the latest tumultuous twist for the Recording Academy, the embattled organization behind the Grammy Awards, the institution’s brand-new chief executive, Deborah Dugan, was removed from her position Thursday, just 10 days before this year’s ceremony.

In a statement late Thursday, the academy said that Dugan, who joined the academy in August, had been placed on administrative leave “in light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.” The board, it said, had retained two independent investigators to look into the matter.

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the organization said. Harvey Mason Jr., the chairman, will serve as interim chief executive during the investigation. The news of Dugan’s removal was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.