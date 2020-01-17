Betrothed couples beware: The devil is in the details when you’re choosing a wedding venue. Before you commit to a location, asking detailed questions will help you prepare for the unexpected on a day when at least some things will undoubtedly go awry. “There truly is no silly question when it comes to choosing your venue, because your venue really sets the tone and the scope of your wedding celebration,” says wedding planner Keri Ketterer Walter, owner of Always Yours Events, a planning company based in Boston and Cape Cod. Experts share 10 queries that couples should consider during the planning process.

Advertisement

Don’t necessarily take a location’s pricing at face value. “Sometimes the venue rental fee may get you in the door, but there are additional fees on top of that that you need to be aware of...to make an educated decision,” Walter says. These can include anything from administrative fees to taxes to gratuity.

If your venue offers food and drink, also request a sample menu as part of the proposal — don’t assume that wine service is included with dinner. If you want that raw bar you’ve seen in marketing photos, check to see whether it’s part of the standard catering fee.

If the venue is outdoors, what is the Plan B for rain? And the Plan C for a major storm?

You want to have an option “for every conceivable situation that [you] might be in,” says Walter. “And hurricanes are definitely a thing.”

One time, Walter was planning a Cape Cod wedding that involved an outdoor cocktail hour and tented reception. Plan B was to move the cocktail party under the tent. Plan C was a no-tent, indoors-only option. She started creating a floor plan for the last-ditch option the week before the event when she found out that a hurricane was potentially en route. “The hurricane did not come up the coast,” she says, “but it was a great reminder of how important it is to have a backup plan if you’re getting married in New England, but then a backup for your backup plan if you’re getting married on a coast when it’s hurricane season.”

Advertisement

Couples should also form a contingency plan for inclement weather at other times of the year, including snowstorms.

Are there cut-off times we should be aware of?

In Massachusetts, many venues limit how many consecutive hours they can serve alcohol at the bar, Walter says. Or the venue’s neighborhood may have a noise ordinance. On Cape Cod, for example, most venues with combined indoor/outdoor spaces shut down by 10 p.m.

How much time will we have to set up beforehand?

“A lot of times, a venue will have a certain number of hours included in the rental fee prior to guest arrival [when] the vendors can get into the space and set up,” Walter says. If it’s not enough, you may be able to pay a fee for some extra time, but learn your options before you sign.

Does the venue have a preferred vendor list, or an exclusive vendor list?

Many historical venues only work with specific companies because “those vendors on those lists work well in the space and preserve and protect the space,” Walter says. So ask about this before you fall in love with a cake baker you can’t use — or you realize all three exclusive caterers are out of your budget.

Advertisement

Walter also likes to ask if there’s any leeway, though that’s typically not the case for exclusive lists. “With preferred vendor lists, there’s usually wiggle room to be able to speak with the venue and say, ‘Hey, I’m interested in bringing in this vendor instead of one of your preferred. Is this OK? Are there any things that I need to know about before I do so?’” she says.

Will ours be the only wedding on the property that day?

If the idea of another event encroaching on your space is a concern, let the venue know upfront. “And if [you] aren’t the only wedding on property, how do they manage that?” asks Renée Sabo, founder of the Boston-based event planning company Urban Soirée. Will your guests see — or hear — the other wedding’s guests? Is there enough parking for everyone?

Are there decor restrictions?

Rules and restrictions are prevalent, especially in historical venues. Find out if you can display real candles, or if you’ll be able to hang your dream floral installation from the ceiling. There are of course workarounds — LED candles and freestanding flower arrangements, for example — but know beforehand so you don’t end up disappointed months down the line that you can’t have your Pinterest-perfect aisle.

Where’s the guest parking?

Do your due diligence to determine where guests can park, and if all of their cars will be able to fit. And if there’s not enough parking, Walter gets creative with her clients. “I like to see what our shuttle situation will be: Can a large vehicle, like a 55-passenger motor coach, get into the venue parking lot, drop people off, turn around, and leave?”

Advertisement

Can you show me the handicap-accessible entrances and bathrooms?

If older or disabled people are attending, you’ll want to make sure they can get around the venue without trouble. “If there are stairs at a venue, I always ask,” Walter says.

What is the cancellation policy?

We know: Thinking about calling the whole thing off is a bummer. “It’s a horrible thing to talk about, but no one ever

looks at the cancellation policy,” says Sabo. But it’s best to prepare for the unexpected. For winter weddings, for instance, you never know when a bad blizzard might hit and you’d have to cancel.

_______________

Alison Goldman is a writer and editor based in Chicago. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.