Our son is getting married in San Diego this summer. Most of our family and friends live in Massachusetts, and we know many of them will not to be able to make the wedding. How do we handle the invitations? We don’t want to offend people by not inviting them — or make them feel obligated.

J.E. / Rockport

If you (i.e., your son and his spouse-to-be and their families of origin) want people there, send them an invitation. It’s an inclusive gesture, and who knows? With advance notice, some of the New Englanders might be able to combine the wedding with a vacation or work trip. It’s not like a destination wedding at an eco-resort in Micronesia. They have conferences in San Diego!

Then follow up with personal messages (delivered by whichever wedding party member and in whatever medium is most appropriate for each invitee) letting people know that their presence would be a great delight, but that there are no expectations and no one will be hurt if they can’t attend.

An older work colleague — essentially a very nice lady — is also extremely opinionated, and wrong, on many topics. She butts into conversations, giving unasked-for and frequently unsound advice, emphatically and loudly. She misinterprets articles and becomes angry when people do not agree with her. People back away, rolling their eyes, and the poor soul who is last to leave can’t escape until they tell her everybody else is wrong and she is right. How should one deal with her? She has a large family — she isn’t lonely and desperate for conversation. We wonder if she has mental problems.

R.N. / Cambridge

Maybe she does. But it doesn’t matter. You got a Weird Loud Wrong Lady on your hands. And the deal with such people is that unless you are one of their loved ones or health care providers, it is neither your business nor your problem why they are weird, loud, and wrong.

I’m not scolding you, believe me. We are naturally curious about other people’s motivations, and trying to make sense of people whose behavior makes no apparent sense is slightly more addictive than nicotine. But scratch that psychoanalytical itch with true-crime podcasts and Netflix. In the workplace, be a strict behaviorist: Reward desired behaviors, ignore the rest. And it sounds as if you all are doing that as much as possible, but maybe need to disengage further. Stock up on short, meaningless, noncommittal phrases like “Huh,” “How about that,” and “Could be,” and feel free to end any conversation abruptly with “I have to get back to work.” This is not unkind; it’s reasonable workplace manners.

How on earth, though, are your colleague’s subpar social and reading comprehension skills not affecting her job performance? If her bizarre behavior is only causing awkward moments in the break room, that’s one thing. But if she’s haranguing clients or misreading company documents . . . give your team leader a heads-up sooner rather than later.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.