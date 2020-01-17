Witness the decades-long romantic relationship between two women in Bright Half Life , a 65-minute play presented by the Actors’ Shakespeare Project in Charlestown. The performance proceeds in non-linear fashion, jumping forward and backward in time to chronicle their love, same-sex marriage, children, and heartbreak. Through February 16. From $25. actorsshakespeareproject.org

Friday-Sunday

Chocolate. ’Nuff Said.

For all who speak the universal language of chocolate, paradise is coming. Join the yearly pilgrimage to Harvard Square for the 12th annual Taste of Chocolate Festival at Brattle Plaza (in front of 31 Brattle Street). The highlight? An outdoor tasting featuring live music and free confections from local chocolatiers on Saturday from 1-2 pm. Free. bostonusa.com

Saturday

Have a Hoot

Grab your whole family and strap on your hiking boots for the Mass Audubon’s Family Owl Prowl, starting at the Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton. Practice owl calls and learn about animal nightlife from experts before heading out to search for nocturnal wildlife on a 2-mile moonlight hike. 7-9 p.m. Registration required. $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Ages 6 and up. massaudubon.org

Saturday

Gothic Chills and Thrills

Experience classic frights brought to life in Edgar Allan Poe: Master of the Macabre, on the centuries-old grounds of Gore Place in Waltham. In this one-man show, literary historian Rob Velella retells the author’s most famous stories and lesser known works, complete with historical detail and dark humor. Shows at 3 and 5 p.m. Ages 16 and up. $18 for members, $20 for non-members. goreplace.org

Saturday

Electrifying Dance Fusion

The artists of Montreal-based dance company Rubberband will amaze you as they blend contemporary dance with West Coast-style hip-hop, one of three performances in Global Arts Live’s Winter Dance Fest series. The show begins at 8 p.m. at Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. From $40. globalartslive.org

