1. Lucite stools with Mongolian sheepskin cushions soften the line at the end of the bed, which doesn’t have a footboard due to space constraints. “They’re very feminine, and the cats love to curl up on them,” Henley says.

When you live alone, you can decorate in any way you desire. For Sarah Henley’s client, a woman who relocated from San Francisco, this meant indulging her love of animal prints. “She is very fashion forward, has two cats, and is involved in animal rescue and fostering,” says the Somerville-based designer. Henley notes that she wouldn’t normally use this much animal print in such close proximity, but the look works here since she balanced it with quieter pieces in clean lines and solid neutrals. “The room really reflects my client, which is how I like to work,” Henley says. “I don’t want too much of my stamp on it.”

2. St. Frank shams made out of a Nigerian textile and a custom bolster pillow in a small scale leopard print by Lee Jofa sit atop a quilted coverlet by Matouk. Henley played with proportion to make the room work. The petite table lamp by Kate Spade New York for Visual Comfort just fits under the angled eave.

3. A vintage lacquered dresser with brass pulls by Paul T. Frankl for Johnson Furniture Co. has a playful feel and fits perfectly under the window in the dormer. “The client loves the charm of the traditional New England architecture after living in San Francisco Victorians,” Henley says.

4. A custom linen shade made from Feline Fabric by Kelly Wearstler, which is a more modern take on an animal print, adds another layer of neutral color and pattern. A painted ceramic tiger figurine rests on top of a stack of books.

5. Henley had originally intended the vintage leopard print slipper chair for a living room, but decided it was perfect to cozy up a corner of the bedroom. A metal side table by Arteriors is just the right size for a cup of tea or a cocktail.

6. The vintage hand-knotted Turkish rug from Steven King Decorative Carpets in the Boston Design Center was the big splurge, and the starting point for the space. “It anchors the room without competing with chair,” Henley says. “It’s buttery, warm, and beautiful.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.