Thanks to E.J. Graff for December 8’s Perspective (“Yes, the LGBTQ+ Acronym is Getting Too Crowded. So What Comes Next?”). I am what would be termed a cis-gendered heterosexual — but that fails to take into account the full scope of who I am, as does any label. There are men and women who have had sexual experiences with the opposite gender but who have a strong preference for their own gender; are they “bi,” or are they “gay” or “lesbian”? There are people born into male and female bodies who behave in ways often associated with the opposite gender — does that mean they are of fluid gender or just that they are non-conforming to gender stereotypes? That’s the problem when labels become so elevated in importance. They should be tools, not the goal.

A few years ago I went to a local convention and saw a workshop called “QUILTBAG.” I found it an utterly charming and playful acronym to encompass “QUeer/QUestioning, Intersex, Lesbian, Trans, Bi, Asexual, and Gay.” I loved the allusion to both the mosaic of a patchwork quilt and the encompassing inclusion of the bag. Even though every possible permutation isn’t specifically included, its embrace of the cozy imagery of a handmade, fabric, cushy catchall does the trick for me.

Louise Outler, Jamaica Plain

What’s wrong with identifying as the “rainbow community”? This term encompasses a flag that has become the symbol, is open and not limiting, and invites all who wish to identify with our community. It’s also inoffensive. “I am a member of the rainbow community.” It doesn’t require a laundry list of initials, and it’s simple, elegant, inclusive, and everyone would understand it because of the flag.

salemlawyer, posted on bostonglobe.com

Be yourself. Shun categories, labels, and stereotypes.

cat61, posted on bostonglobe.com

