LOT SIZE 0.57 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $412,500 in 2008

PROS Set on a quiet, dead-end street, this 1950 Cape borders conservation land near the Mass Central Rail Trail. From the center entry, the living room at left has a wood-burning fireplace, and a den beyond it sports sliders to a brick patio and landscaped backyard. At right, the dining room has paneled walls and a built-in hutch, and it’s open to the large kitchen with granite counters and a bath nearby. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with dormered alcoves and hardwood floors. The walk-out basement holds laundry plus a finished guest space or family room (included in the square footage) and another bath. CONS There’s no bathroom upstairs.

Peace Nguyen, Engel & VÖlkers Wellesley, 617-780-5411, peacenguyen.evrealestate.com

$749,500

1380 WASHINGTON STREET / HOLLISTON

SQUARE FEET 3,585

LOT SIZE 5.73 acres

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $749,500 in 2016

PROS Dating to the 18th century, this Colonial abuts the Wenakeening Woods and Upper Charles Trail. Enter into a sitting room with exposed beams and a chest-high fireplace (there are seven others around the house, plus wide pine floors and hidden closets). Past a laundry room and new bath, the kitchen features soapstone counters and double ovens and leads to the dining, living, and family rooms. Some of the bedrooms have working fireplaces, and two feature wood walls that can be lifted to the ceiling to create a ballroom. The large lot includes a garage and detached barn. CONS Washington Street is a main road (but the driveway curls around to the more tranquil rear entrance).

Barb and Miah Kattman, Berkshire HHS Commonwealth, 508-277-6675, CommonMoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.