A 28-year-old Dorchester man was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Friday on gun and assault charges in connection with an incident in Harvard Square Thursday in which a man allegedly displayed a gun.

Chayanne Velazquez is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Cambridge District Court clerk’s office said. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

A judge also revoked his bail on two pending cases out of Boston Municipal Court, and he will be held for 120 days without bail for those cases, the Cambridge clerk’s office said.