A 28-year-old Dorchester man was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Friday on gun and assault charges in connection with an incident in Harvard Square Thursday in which a man allegedly displayed a gun.
Chayanne Velazquez is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Cambridge District Court clerk’s office said. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.
A judge also revoked his bail on two pending cases out of Boston Municipal Court, and he will be held for 120 days without bail for those cases, the Cambridge clerk’s office said.
Cambridge police responded at 3:20 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the area of 36 JFK St. in Harvard Square. Anxious moments ensued as Harvard officials ordered people to shelter in place.
The man allegedly lifted his shirt and showed a gun, which was in his waistband, to a group of men after a verbal altercation, police said Thursday.
Velazquez was arrested shortly afterward in Central Square. Police said a second suspect, who was with him, Stephanie Ford, 25, of Lynn had a gun in her backpack.
She faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said.
Her bail was set at $2,500 on Friday, court officials said. A pretrial hearing was set for Feb. 14.
Martin Finucane and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.