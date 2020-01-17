The other man, who was not identified, told officers he was walking his dog on the playground’s rear baseball field when Logan approached with his dog and asked the man if his pet was friendly, according to police. Logan then allegedly “asked the victim if he wanted to fight or wanted to have the two dogs fight, to which the victim declined,” police said.

Daniel Logan, 50, allegedly fired the single shot in McKinney Playground after meeting a man who, like him, was walking a dog, according to a statement from police.

Boston police arrested a Brighton man Thursday evening after he allegedly fired a gun in a city park when another man declined to fight him, or to have their dogs fight, police said Friday.

Logan allegedly threatened the other man — “without cause,” according to police — and then allegedly pulled a gun from his jacket pocket, chambered a round, and fired a single bullet “into the ground near the shortstop position on the baseball diamond.”

The other man beat a hasty retreat and called police, who later found ballistic evidence where the man had indicated that the exchange occurred, police said.

Police also found Logan and placed him into custody at 7:41 p.m. Officers could not find a gun on him, though, nor anywhere nearby, according to the statement.

Logan faces charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was arraigned Friday in Brighton Municipal Court, where bail was set at $10,000, according to Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. If Logan makes bail, Algarin said, he has been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from the victim, and surrender any guns he may have. Logan is due back in court on Valentine’s Day.

