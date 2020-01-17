“I am so happy to be part of the eagle-loving community!” said member Jennie Tirnauer.

Before 2012, bald eagles were endangered in Massachusetts. But their numbers have since rebounded, and sightings have become more common, even in the Boston suburbs. Since last year, Needham residents have reported dozens of sightings near Rosemary Lake. Residents quickly became enthralled by the birds and took to Facebook to report sightings and share photos. The Facebook group Needham Eagle at Rosemary Lake now boasts 275 members.

The bald eagle has long been our national emblem, gracing the sky with its stark yellow beak, trademark white head, and magnificent 7-foot wingspan.

Advertisement

Patricia Carey, director of the town’s parks and recreation department, said that the enthusiasm for the bald eagles is “great to see."

“Needham has a lot of wildlife and nature that people just don’t notice," she said.

Carey said she can see the eagles flying around the lake from her office and has seen more people trying to catch a glimpse of them. An otter has also been spotted at the lake.

“If you walk around the reservoir or Rosemary Lake almost any day, people are out in search of the eagle or the otter," said Facebook group member Cliff Berger. “I love wildlife photography and have traveled to the Galapagos, Iceland, Alaska, and the Tetons to photograph wildlife for fun. Now I can find bald eagles in Needham!”

In the 1950s and 60s, DDT, a commonly used pesticide, caused bald eagles to lay eggs that had soft shells or no shells at all, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. This led to a rapid decline in their population before DDT was banned in 1972.

In 1982, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife teamed up with Mass Audubon to launch a program that brought two eagle nestlings from Michigan and raised them in a specially constructed nest platform on a peninsula in the Quabbin Reservoir.

Advertisement

In all, 41 chicks were brought from Canada and Michigan to the Quabbin Reservoir, where they were raised and released into the wild. In 1989, two pairs of eagles successfully reared their young at the reservoir, and before long the population was on the rise.

In 2018, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife identified 76 territorial pairs in the state.

Two bald eagles have been frequenting the area of the Mystic Lakes Dam. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Recently, bald eagles have also been spotted in Massachusetts’ Mystic Lakes State Park in Medford.

“It’s great to know that the population is growing," Carey said. “I think it’s great that they’re here and I hope we get to see more of them in the future.”